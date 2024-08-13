Cameras caught a very sad clown serving his fantasy football punishment at a Rays game

Listen: If you don't want to dress up like a sad clown and watch a baseball game at a stadium, then don't finish in last place in fantasy football. It's just that simple.

Among the many creative and good fantasy football punishments is just that, and Bally Sports Sun cameras caught a fan at Monday's Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros game, having a chat with someone. Not that out of the ordinary ... except he's in full sad clown makeup, a rainbow wig and one of those shirts talking about how bad he is at fantasy football.

Too funny. Check it out:

Don't lose at fantasy football pic.twitter.com/TELz9Z91vG — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 13, 2024

