Cameras at nature reserve to give bird's eye view

Hidden cameras in bird boxes will help bring visitors to a local nature reserve closer to wildlife, a council has said.

The boxes are to be installed at Waters' Edge Country Park in Barton upon Humber over the coming weeks.

The cameras will be linked to monitors inside the viewing area so that visitors can see the birds up close.

The scheme is being run by North Lincolnshire Council and has been made possible following £30,000 funding.

'Bird's eye view'

The funding will also be used to help wildlife by introducing floating tern rafts on some ponds, which will help birds breed on site in order to maintain the local tern population.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for environment at the authority, said: “We have so much precious wildlife right on our doorstep, but it is difficult to see it and connect with it without disturbing it.

“This welcome funding will give us a bird's eye view.

"In addition, the new tern rafts will hopefully mean not only will we be able to maintain the tern population at Waters’ Edge but increase it as well.”

It is hoped the new equipment will give visitors, especially families, an increased awareness of local wildlife.

