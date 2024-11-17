Camerimage: FilmLight Color Awards Winners Announced

Carolyn Giardina
The winners of color grading system developer FilmLight’s 4th annual Color Awards were presented Sunday at the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival in Toruń, Poland.

Honored colorists included Company 3’s Greg Fisher, who was recognized for “Poor Things” (theatrical feature); Manuel Portschy, for “The Zweiflers” (TV series/episodic); Nadia Khairat Gomez, for Brodka x Igo’s “Myślę sobie Ż” (music video); and Company 3’s Tim Masick, for Zara’s SS24 Studio Collection (commercial). Raúl Lavado Verdú at Misterio Color Lab won the Spotlight category for “La Espera” (“The Wait”) and Douglas Dutton (Baltic Watches’ Harmonical Diffusion) received the award for emerging talent.

Director and guest of honor George Miller helped to open the ceremony, before the awards were handed out by jury president and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Mandy Walker. “Each artist has shown a resonant point of view into how we can both view and reflect the world on our screen,” she said. “It is brilliant to celebrate how different colorists can collaborate to shape different projects. Color is a universal language, and it has been our honor to celebrate the vivid brilliance of creatives from all over the world. From stark dramatic imagery to lush vibrancy and everything in between, we are forever inspired and excited to see what is to come.”

This year’s awards attracted more than 500 entries from 46 countries.

The complete list of winners follows:

Theatrical Feature

  • Dune: Part Two – graded by David Cole at FotoKem

  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – graded by Eric Whipp at alter ego

  • WINNER Poor Things – graded by Greg Fisher at Company 3

  • Saltburn – graded by Matt Wallach at Company 3

TV Series/Episodic

  • Eric (season 1, episode 1) – graded by Toby Tomkins at Harbor

  • Expats (season 1) – graded by Seth Ricart at RCO

  • Griselda (season 1) – graded by Ian Vertovec at Light Iron

  • WINNER The Zweiflers (season 1) ­– graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

Commercial

  • Air Canada, Ticket to Dream – graded by Wade Odlum at alter ego

  • McDonald’s, We the (In)visible – graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

  • Riyadh Season: Crawford Vs Madrimov, Everything Or Nothing – graded by Philip Hambi at The Mill

  • WINNER Zara, SS24 STUDIO COLLECTION – graded by Tim Masick at Company 3

Music Video

  • WINNER Brodka x Igo, Myślę sobie Ż – graded by freelance colorist, Nadia Khairat Gomez

  • Kaismos, Sailed – graded by Sylvain Canaux at Saint Louis

  • Nettspend, Nothing Like Uuu – graded by freelance colorist, Brian Charles

  • Shake Stew, Lila – graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

Spotlight Award

  • Asleep in My Palm – graded by freelance colorist, Andrew Ceen

  • WINNER La Espera (The Wait) – graded by Raúl Lavado Verdú at Misterio Color Lab

  • Showdown at the Grand – graded by colorist Asa Fox

  • The Featherweight – graded by Sam Daley at Light Iron

  • Yurt – graded by freelance colorist, Pascal Nowak at Cosmodigital

Emerging Talent

  • WINNER Baltic, Harmonical Diffraction – graded by freelance colorist, Douglas Dutton

  • NBA, Everyone’s Game, DC – graded by freelance colorist, Ryan Urzi

  • Nike Mexico, Piérdelo Todo, Gánalo Todo – graded by Stephanie Park at Rare Medium

  • Woolworths, Brand Reset – graded by freelance colorist, Terry Simpson

