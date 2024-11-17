Camerimage: FilmLight Color Awards Winners Announced

The winners of color grading system developer FilmLight’s 4th annual Color Awards were presented Sunday at the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival in Toruń, Poland.

Honored colorists included Company 3’s Greg Fisher, who was recognized for “Poor Things” (theatrical feature); Manuel Portschy, for “The Zweiflers” (TV series/episodic); Nadia Khairat Gomez, for Brodka x Igo’s “Myślę sobie Ż” (music video); and Company 3’s Tim Masick, for Zara’s SS24 Studio Collection (commercial). Raúl Lavado Verdú at Misterio Color Lab won the Spotlight category for “La Espera” (“The Wait”) and Douglas Dutton (Baltic Watches’ Harmonical Diffusion) received the award for emerging talent.

Director and guest of honor George Miller helped to open the ceremony, before the awards were handed out by jury president and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Mandy Walker. “Each artist has shown a resonant point of view into how we can both view and reflect the world on our screen,” she said. “It is brilliant to celebrate how different colorists can collaborate to shape different projects. Color is a universal language, and it has been our honor to celebrate the vivid brilliance of creatives from all over the world. From stark dramatic imagery to lush vibrancy and everything in between, we are forever inspired and excited to see what is to come.”

This year’s awards attracted more than 500 entries from 46 countries.

The complete list of winners follows:

Theatrical Feature

Dune: Part Two – graded by David Cole at FotoKem

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – graded by Eric Whipp at alter ego

WINNER Poor Things – graded by Greg Fisher at Company 3

Saltburn – graded by Matt Wallach at Company 3

TV Series/Episodic

Eric (season 1, episode 1) – graded by Toby Tomkins at Harbor

Expats (season 1) – graded by Seth Ricart at RCO

Griselda (season 1) – graded by Ian Vertovec at Light Iron

WINNER The Zweiflers (season 1) ­– graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

Commercial

Air Canada, Ticket to Dream – graded by Wade Odlum at alter ego

McDonald’s, We the (In)visible – graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

Riyadh Season: Crawford Vs Madrimov, Everything Or Nothing – graded by Philip Hambi at The Mill

WINNER Zara, SS24 STUDIO COLLECTION – graded by Tim Masick at Company 3

Music Video

WINNER Brodka x Igo, Myślę sobie Ż – graded by freelance colorist, Nadia Khairat Gomez

Kaismos, Sailed – graded by Sylvain Canaux at Saint Louis

Nettspend, Nothing Like Uuu – graded by freelance colorist, Brian Charles

Shake Stew, Lila – graded by freelance colorist, Manuel Portschy

Spotlight Award

Asleep in My Palm – graded by freelance colorist, Andrew Ceen

WINNER La Espera (The Wait) – graded by Raúl Lavado Verdú at Misterio Color Lab

Showdown at the Grand – graded by colorist Asa Fox

The Featherweight – graded by Sam Daley at Light Iron

Yurt – graded by freelance colorist, Pascal Nowak at Cosmodigital

Emerging Talent

WINNER Baltic, Harmonical Diffraction – graded by freelance colorist, Douglas Dutton

NBA, Everyone’s Game, DC – graded by freelance colorist, Ryan Urzi

Nike Mexico, Piérdelo Todo, Gánalo Todo – graded by Stephanie Park at Rare Medium

Woolworths, Brand Reset – graded by freelance colorist, Terry Simpson

