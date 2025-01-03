Cameron Brink Reveals Special Location Where She Plans to Marry Fiancé Ben Felter and When (Exclusive)

The WNBA star, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, got engaged to her college sweetheart in September 2024

Cameron Brink is taking it back to where it all began.

The 23-year-old WNBA star got engaged to her college sweetheart Ben Felter in September 2024 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and shared exclusively with PEOPLE the wedding location they have in mind that's extra significant to the start of their love story.

While announcing her commitment to Unrivaled, Brink — a Stanford University alum who was a star for the Los Angeles Sparks in her rookie season in the WNBA — told PEOPLE, "We want to have the wedding on campus. We met at Stanford our freshman year."

Brink has been dating Felter for more than three years since they first met at the California school, where he was also a student-athlete. However, unlike Brink's basketball path, Felt signed to Stanford in October 2019 as a member of their rowing team.

Felter, who's originally from Palo Alto, Calif., was starboard in his junior year and rowed in the No. 5 seat on Stanford's second Varsity Eight at the IRA Championships, per his athlete bio. He was also a two-time IRCA scholar-athlete and an honor roll student throughout.

Brink foresees the wedding ceremony happening at "MemChu," the Memorial Church on campus. "So, where we met," she said. "That's probably as far as we've gotten with planning. But yeah, definitely going to be using a wedding planner because it's a lot."

The Sparks star admitted, "I don't know how people plan weddings without one."

While Brink already has sights on the wedding being "fun" for the two of them, she noted to PEOPLE that she's "probably going to focus this year just on getting back and healthy" as she continues to heal from the ACL tear in her left knee that cut her rookie season short in June.

Still, the forward has a timeline in mind. "Probably the following year we'll be in full swing," she put forth of when she'll likely tie the knot with Felter, whom she said "makes [the wedding planning] easy."

Of her fiancé, Brink highlighted, "He's just like, 'Whatever you want!' "

Since Felter popped the question in Paris during fashion week in September, the basketball player said that the time they've spent together has "been great" in the months that followed. While speaking with PEOPLE, she also looked ahead to his birthday in the new year.

"My fiancé's birthday is the 6th of January," she made known, noting that her birthday is a few days later on Dec. 31. Since their birthdays are so close, and they have respectively busy schedules, the athlete said they "do a little joint thing" to celebrate together.

"We're constantly with each other and he's seriously the best and he's been honestly a huge support through my recovery — and he's getting his masters at Stanford right now," she revealed. "It was really fun to both be back on campus."

Brink heads down to Miami for Unrivaled this month ahead of tip-off on Jan. 17, sharing that Felter may join her in Florida for a portion of the professional women's basketball league's inaugural season.

"He may come and stay with me in Miami for a bit too which would be really fun," she said of her upcoming time in The Sunshine State.

"And I know my teammates that will be there love Ben because he's the best, so it'll be fun to have all my people together," added Brink, who will be sitting this season of Unrivaled out due to her injury recovery, though will be actively contributing to the league in other ways.

"Obviously I won't be playing, but I will be supporting full-fledged," Brink said. "I think it's just going to be a really cool opportunity. Iron sharpens iron, so while I'm there, I'll be able to train with people and work on my game."



