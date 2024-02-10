Cameron Carden’s college career started like many others – excited about the prospects and freedom universities bring. “I’m a very social person so I fit in with the football team and the athletic department and everything,” said Carden. Within a few weeks, things changed when racial slurs were slapped on the walls of one of the buildings, he attended class in. The racial slur filled phrase threatened harm against Black students at the university. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/cameron-carden-leads-charge-for-colleges-to-reimburse-those-with-mental-illness