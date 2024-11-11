Cameron Crowe, 67, Welcomes 3rd Baby, His First with Girlfriend Anais Smith

Smith shared the first photos of their newborn baby girl on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 10

Anais Smith/Instagram Anais Smith, Cameron Crowe and their daughter Vivienne Marie

Cameron Crowe is a dad again!

The Jerry Maguire director, 67, welcomed his third baby and first with girlfriend Anais Smith, a daughter named Vivienne Marie Crowe, on Nov. 4. The new mom, 40, shared the happy news along with photos of their baby girl on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 10.

"Welcome to the world, Vivienne Marie Crowe (11.04.24) 🎀🩷🐦‍⬛," Smith wrote in the caption.

"In just one week, you’ve already added so much love and happiness to our lives with your joy, curiosity, bright eyes, unforgettable expressions, snuggles and affection. To watch you grow up and navigate this world will be the greatest gift, and your Dad and I will be there to guide you, celebrate you and have fun along the way! We love you!!!! 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anais Smith/Instagram Crowe and Smith posted photos of their daughter Vivienne Marie, born on Nov. 4, on Instagram

Related: Cameron Crowe, 67, and Girlfriend Anais Smith Expecting First Baby Together

Included in the post was an adorable first photo of their newborn daughter lying on a pillow. The little one wore a gray polka dot one-piece with a fox displayed on the chest topped off with a cute lace bow headband.



A following snap showed Smith lying in a hospital bed with Vivienne resting on her chest while wrapped up in a blanket. A smiling Crowe was crouched down beside his girlfriend and daughter with his hand reaching out towards them.



The director was also snapped holding his baby girl in the hospital and kissing her forehead. Other photos showed Vivienne resting on a couch at home while joined by the couple's pet dog and her lying on a bed next to another one of their pooches.



The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Anais Smith/Instagram Crowe has welcomed his third child, and first with girlfriend Smith

In August, Smith announced that she and Crowe were expecting a baby together, sharing a series of sweet baby bump photos on Facebook.

In one picture, the couple could be seen sweetly holding Smith's growing baby bump. Crowe also kissed her belly in another image, and the expectant parents shared a kiss in a third photo.

Smith revealed when she was due in the caption, writing, "Baby Crowe is coming this fall."

"So happy to share this exciting news!!" she continued. "Our hearts are overflowing with love & gratitude for this next adventure together, as Mom & Dad!"

Anais Smith/Instagram Smith with newborn daughter Vivienne in hospital

Related: Cameron Crowe, 67, and Girlfriend Anais Smith Expecting First Baby Together

Smith then revealed that she and Cameron were having a girl.

"We can't wait to meet you, baby girl," she wrote. "You've already added so much color, sunshine and love to our lives!"

She concluded the post with a set of hashtags, including one that read "#thirdtrimester."

Crowe shares twin sons Curtis and William with his ex-wife, Heart guitarist Nancy Crowe. The former couple welcomed the boys in 2000 via surrogate and egg donor.