Cameron Diaz’s Alien Talk Comes With What Sure Sounded Like A Sneaky Dig At Donald Trump

Actor Cameron Diaz risked triggering President-elect Donald Trump with a comment about Elon Musk during promotion for her comeback movie, “Back In Action.”

Diaz said “now Elon Musk is our president” while talking with co-star Jamie Foxx about one of her favorite conspiracy theories regarding aliens and possible future life on Mars.

Foxx looked stunned at the line.

Watch the moment here:

Jamie Foxx's reaction was priceless: "That f*cked me up." 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/hrGFFlOfEE — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) January 15, 2025

In the video filmed for Complex, the actors were asked to name their GOATs (greatest of all time) of various themes. When it came to conspiracy theories, Diaz explained: “Ooh. The brief version of this is that aliens are basically what we do when we study ourselves archaeologically.”

“All of the accounts of aliens are always the same,” she continued. “Big head, big eyes, no mouth, telepathically speaking, fingers, long, dextrous, and if you think about where we’re at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen, we don’t speak to each other, we don’t have to talk.”

Diaz went on: “And then we learn about how the body atrophies in space because there’s no gravity and all the changes that happens on the cellular level and we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president and we’re going to end up on Mars right?”

She concluded: “And when we get to Mars, we’re really going to end up being like a completely different species […] and those aliens will be traveling back in time to study who they were at any particular moment they have revealed themselves to humans. They are us, basically.”

Foxx responded, “When you told me that, that fucked me up.”

Watch the full video here:

Musk, the richest man in the world, reportedly spent more than $260 million on helping Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The tech billionaire has now become one of Trump’s closest allies and is reportedly staying at the returning president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has tasked Musk with running a non-official Department of Government Efficiency to slash public spending. But the president-elect has reportedly grown frustrated over the insinuation that Musk is the one really running the show ahead of Trump’s imminent return to the White House.

Diaz and Musk have been linked before. In 2013, Musk denied reports they were dating. “I don’t know where people got that from,” he told CNBC at the time.

Diaz last appeared on screen in the 2014 adaptation of “Annie,” after which she officially retired and welcomed two children with husband Benji Madden. Foxx, meanwhile, is back to work following his 2023 hospitalization after suffering a brain bleed and stroke.

See the trailer for “Back In Action” here:

