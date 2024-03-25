Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome second child

The Charlie's Angels actress, 51, who has been married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji, 45, since 2015 revealed she had given birth to a boy named Cardinal in an Instagram post jointly shared by her and her husband. "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours…”