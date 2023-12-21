Cameron Diaz defends Jamie Foxx following set rumours

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz has shut down rumours about Jamie Foxx's behaviour on the set of their new movie, calling her co-star "a professional on every level".

The Charlie's Angels star will next be seen opposite Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action comedy Back in Action, having previously worked with him on Annie and Any Given Sunday.

In a recent episode of Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz set the record straight about speculation that Foxx's alleged poor behaviour made "everything miserable" and that the actress "was never gonna make another movie again because of him".

"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun," Diaz said. "We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."

"I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set," Diaz said about the rumours. "You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

The star of The Holiday then clarified that production delays on their film were not unusual, brushing them off as everyday hiccups in the industry.

"The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end," the star said, hinting at Foxx's hospitalisation in April this year.

Foxx hasn't opened up on his health scare yet, nor did he wish to comment on the rumours from set, with Diaz branding his decision "classy".

"He's like, 'Nope. Just let them [talk],'" Diaz explained. "We know the truth. Still, it just really made me angry."

Following his hospitalisation, the Django Unchained star took to Instagram to thank all those who'd reached out to him during his "unexpected dark journey".

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful," Foxx wrote in August. "Finally startin to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…"

He added: "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…"

Back in Action doesn't yet have a confirmed release date on Netflix.

