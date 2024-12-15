Cameron Diaz’s ‘Quiet Luxury’ Wardrobe in “The Holiday” Was Way Ahead of Its Time, Costumer Says (Exclusive)

Since The Holiday was released in November 2006, the film's costumes have stood the test of time.

Sure, you might remember the Nancy Meyers film for Graham's charisma, Iris' too-high expectations for her ex or Amanda's hilarious attempt at driving a British car.

But, there's nothing that catches our eye more than the outfits.

Created by award-winning costume designer Marlene Stewart (whose résumé includes a breadth of film's like Coyote Ugly and Top Gun: Maverick and a few of Madonna's music video ensembles), the looks are so classic that they're a conversation piece every holiday season.

Turns out, they were actually made to be that timeless.

"The whole palette is very simple. There's not a lot of prints. It's very subtle. It's beautiful to look at against the background. And what was really important is that the visuals were all very soothing," Stewart tells PEOPLE.

In this exclusive interview, the costumer shares behind-the-scenes stories on The Holiday wardrobe that you'll want to keep top of mind when you sit down for your 50th rewatch.

Amanda embodied "quiet luxury" before it was even a thing

Alamy Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods in "The Holiday"

Stewart saw Amanda (Cameron Diaz) as a "strong, independent, creative woman" boasting lots of self-confidence with a closet fit for a Hollywood film mogul with taste.

"The idea was to have a look that was luxurious and fun. She's a professional woman here. At that time, even though it's 20 years ago, [it was about], 'What is it that women wear to work? What are the standards? How is that changing?'"

Her clothing, like the custom hats and cashmere sweaters made for the film, also had to translate to someone who embodied wealth but never flaunted it (which today might be referred to as "quiet luxury").

"She's doing quite well, so she could afford some beautiful pieces. [The costumes adhered to] the idea that you would save some money and buy something that is good quality," adds Stewart.

In addition to producing one-of-kind pieces, Stewart also sourced designer items — and yes, that includes the Dior coat that makes an appearance when Amanda arrives in England.

"In this particular case, we had racks of coats. That was a great look because of the very simple requirements," she says. "It felt very luxurious, but at the same time, it didn't look over the top and ridiculous. It looked very practical. She takes it off and wraps it around her waist. It's something that's feminine and gorgeous."

Jude Law had some of the more challenging outfit changes

YouTube TV/Sony Jude Law as Graham in 'The Holiday'

Contrary to what you might think, Graham's wardrobe of sweaters and trousers took some effort to get into on Jude Law's part.

"Usually women are asked to change clothes more often than men, and I will say that he was such a sport when he did the quick changes. He had a little dressing room in the pub in Guildford, which was actually a real, practical set," confesses Stewart. "Jude was really the best at going in what was a men's room and changing clothes 10 times to find the perfect look."



How Barbie inspired Amanda's date-night look

YouTube TV/Sony 'The Holiday'

At some point in the movie, Amanda arrives at Graham's cottage expecting a romantic night ahead of her — only for it to unexpectedly turn into a playdate with his two young daughters.

"You look like my Barbie," says one of the girls when they see Amanda dressed in a sexy cocktail ensemble (a Roland Mouret skirt, Carlos Rosario blouse and vintage belt, to be exact).

"This was a big discussion because [it was] 20 years ago before the Barbie movie came out," Stewart says. "The point being is that when you have a Barbie doll, it's something that you really admire or it speaks to you in some way. It's accessible," she says on how the concept of Barbie aligned with Amanda's "aspirational dressing."



Some of Iris' wardrobe was shopped from Zara

YouTube TV/Sony Kate Winslet as Iris in 'The Holiday'

"Kate Winslet is a very serious actress, and she wanted [Iris' clothes] to absolutely reflect what someone would be wearing that works for a newspaper," Stewart explains of the actress' character.

From when we see her in London and then Los Angeles, where she stays after she and Amanda agree to a house swap, Iris' clothes, many of which were mostly pastel pieces and athleisure wear, remained "under the radar" and functional.

On where she sourced the clothes, Stewart shares: "I believe we got some items from way back when from Zara."



