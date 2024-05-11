Cameron Mathison Reflects on Becoming an Empty Nester: ‘I Don't Think I'm Ready’ (Exclusive)

The actor also shared that he has some "plans" for after his kids move out of the house, especially in the field of "health and fitness and longevity"

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison isn't ready for his children to leave the nest just yet!

The All My Children alum, 54, shared his thoughts about becoming an "empty nester" as his teenage children grow up and move on, just weeks after posting a photo with his daughter Leila heading to her senior prom.

“It's tough,” Mathison told PEOPLE at the annual Taste for a Cure fundraising event on Friday, May 10, adding that his son also has “already been to college.”

“I'm about to be an empty nester. My kids are older, my daughter's leaving," he says.

“It's the best thing in the world,” he adds. “But at the same time, I don't think I'm ready. I mean, you think you are. You're like, ‘Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them.”

Related: Cameron Mathison Says He Is Working with Health Coach After Undergoing Surgery to Treat His Cancer

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Cameron Mathison, wife Vanessa Arevalo and their kids

The actor says he is enjoying the time he has with them for now, despite all the little things that “annoy” him about his kids in the house — like having to clean up after them and putting their food away.

“I literally say to myself, 'I'm going to miss this. I'm going to miss having to do this.' So I try to remind myself,” he explains.

As for what the General Hospital star plans to do once he has some extra time to himself with his kids out of the house, he says the sky’s the limit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I think that I have a lot of passions. I have a lot of hobbies… What I don't want to do is just sort of have that time wasted,” he tells PEOPLE. “But I feel I have some plans.”

“I'm big into health and fitness and longevity, and I'm studying to become a functional health coach myself,” he continues. “I've got things brewing, never mind being on TV and hosting and acting and stuff, other stuff too.”

Related: Who Is Cameron Mathison's Wife? All About Vanessa Mathison

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Cameron Mathison (with Katelyn MacMullen) attends the Taste for a Cure event on May 10, 2024

Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Arevalo — who shared the screen on General Hospital — have two children together, son Lucas, whom they welcomed in April 2003, and Leila, who was born in July 2006.

On April 28, Mathison wrote an emotional note to his daughter ahead of her prom, expressing her importance in his life and just how much she means to him.

"Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart," the actor shared in the Instagram post, which featured a photo of Leila in a black prom dress, hugging her dad. "I’m so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure."

"You are such an incredible daughter and I’m so proud of the person you have become," he added. "Love dad❤️."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.