Cameron Mathison Says “Home Sweet Christmas” Costar Candace Cameron Bure's Sense of Humor Is 'a Little Bit Dirty’

According to Cameron Mathison, Candace Cameron Bure has an unexpected sense of humor.

While speaking at a Christmas Con panel moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, the General Hospital star, 55, opened up about what it was like working with the Full House alum, 48, on Great American Family's Home Sweet Christmas.

"It was really, really lovely," he said of filming the project before addressing the crowd. "I've known Candace, as you guys have, for a long time. I've known her personally but never actually got to do a movie with her and [we] talked about it for a long time."

But the actual experience of working together surprised him.

Great American Media (L) Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison in "Home Sweet Christmas"

"She's so funny and a little bit dirty," he told the crowd in Edison, New Jersey on Dec. 14. "You'd never guess that. She did not ever miss a beat to give me a hard time on something super, super funny."

Asked if he had a similar experience, Marc Blucas, who costarred with Bure in 2022's A Christmas... Present, laughed and said, "I was going to stay away from the 'dirty' part!"

Mathison elaborated: "She'd be right next to me, like, cracking jokes. I was like, 'Candace!' "

Blucas, 52, went on to express his appreciation for the women who appear in Christmas movies and also produce them, including Bure and fellow panelists Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar.

"It's great to work with the boss," he added. "I can say, 'I don't think this scene is working, I don't like this moment,' and we don't have to go call someone else."

