Cameron Monaghan Says ‘Tron: Ares’ Will “Push Forward What Can Be Done From A Visual Perspective”

Cameron Monaghan is teasing Tron: Ares and revealing how he has always been connected to the Tron franchise.

In a new interview, Monaghan is opening up about filming the third installment of the Tron film saga and hinting at the visual aesthetic that’s being worked on.

“I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective,” he told Collider during the Calgary Expo. “I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well.”

Monaghan also recalled seeing the first Tron movie starring Jeff Bridges, which was originally released in 1982, on a plane when he was younger.

“I remember watching the original, and I thought it was from the ’90s or something, because it was pretty amazing how a movie from that era could look that amazing, and utilizing computers the way they did,” Monaghan said.

He would later have the opportunity to attend the premiere of the film’s sequel, Tron: Legacy, in 2010 which starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Monaghan said that Tron: Legacy grew “a cult fandom, in a similar way that the original Tron did as well, where people thought it was very technologically cool but it’s continued to grow.”

“Tron Legacy, I just saw projected in 35MM at the New Beverly last year, and it really holds up, and has that amazing soundtrack by Daft Punk,” he added. “So I like that those movies have a number of years of separation between them. They don’t come out very often, and every time they do, they show a new era of technology and filmmaking.”

Monaghan stars in Tron: Ares alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. The film, directed by Joachim Rønning, is set to be released in theaters in 2025.

