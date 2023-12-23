Cameron: Things have changed since ‘golden era’ of China relations

Lord Cameron - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Lord Cameron has said “things have changed” since he heralded a “golden era” of relations between Britain and China during his time as prime minister.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the former prime minister identified China’s increasing “aggression” as one of the key security challenges facing the UK.

Lord Cameron, who replaced James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary last month, has broken from the Government’s past reluctance to publicly condemn the detention of Jimmy Lai.

In 2015, during his time as prime minister, Lord Cameron hosted a visit to the UK by Xi Jinping and declared: “This visit marks the start of a new era. Some have called it a golden era in relations between Britain and China.”

Asked last week whether he believed that era had now ended, Lord Cameron said: “I think things have changed. There’s still a need to engage with China, particularly over issues like climate change – we can’t solve problems of climate change while ignoring a fifth of humanity.

“But quite clearly we face a more aggressive, assertive China, and so the other elements are of policy – how we protect ourselves with more hardened security against things like cyber attacks and the rest of it, and how we align ourselves with our allies so that we are strong together. These are very important parts.”

Mr Lai, a pro-democracy newspaper publisher in Hong Kong, is facing a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by China.

Speaking earlier this month, Lord Cameron said: “I am gravely concerned that anyone is facing prosecution under the national security law, and particularly concerned at the politically-motivated prosecution of British national Jimmy Lai.”

Mr Lai, a 76-year-old British citizen, is charged in Hong Kong with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security, as well as conspiring with others to publish seditious publications.

His son Sebastien, who met Lord Cameron shortly after he became Foreign Secretary, said he had “left the meeting feeling hopeful that the UK will shortly add its voice to calls for my Dad’s immediate and unconditional release”.

On the case of Mr Lai, Lord Cameron said: “I’ve come in as Foreign Secretary, I’ve looked at this issue, and it seems to me right that we both call out the fact that the national security law is against the joint arrangements that were put in place, and that Jimmy Lai should be freed. So that’s what I’ve said.”

