Cameron unfazed by AUKUS under potential Trump return

STORY: Cameron and British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps were attending the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) in Adelaide with their Australian counterparts, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Australia announced on Thursday (March 21) that it would spend billions on docks, shipyards and factories at home and in Britain for nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS security pact, and named Britain's BAE Systems to help build the boats.