Camila Alves McConaughey Gives “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days ”Vibes in Yellow Dress for NewBeauty en Español Cover

This is a fashion crossover that needs to be discussed

John Russo for NewBeauty en Espanol

There’s nothing quite as iconic as the yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and it looks like Camila Alves McConaughey is giving the look new life!

The 41-year-old model — whose husband Matthew McConaughey starred in the 2003 rom-com alongside Kate Hudson, the original wearer of the famous custom Carolina Herrera number — fronts NewBeauty en Español’s latest cover.

And on it, she wears a silk butter yellow slip dress reminiscent of the iconic wardrobe piece, brought to the screen by costume designer Karen Patch and the fashion label.

In the photos, Camila's hair is styled in effortless beachy waves, which really leans into the whole early 2000s aesthetic of it all.

John Russo for NewBeauty en Espanol Camila Alves McConaughey for NewBeauty en Español

In her cover interview, Camila, who’s also an author, entrepreneur and mom of three, spoke about her initiative, Women of Today, a platform built around community, and how she channels her inner beauty.

“I am a faithful believer that beauty comes from the inside out. We are living in a time when society asks us to cover, cover everything, and add this, add that, do that," she told NewBeauty en Español, per a translation.

“I'm not against that at all. I put on false nails when I need to, I cover my gray hair, I'm not against it at all. We have to use the tools, but we cannot think that that is the only way to achieve beauty. If you use beauty tools from the inside out, then you will need the minimum of outside things and everything will be in harmony and everything will grow beautifully.”

John Russo for NewBeauty en Espanol Camila Alves McConaughey for NewBeauty Español cover

To this day, the How to Lose Guy in 10 Days dress remains one of the most memorable onscreen looks, even though it debuted over 20 years ago (case in point: Sabrina Carpenter put her own spin on the flirty ensemble for her 25th birthday party).

And while Hudson previously confessed that she actually doesn’t know where the bespoke piece is in a 2021 Elle interview, she still has vivid memories of wearing it for the first time off camera.

Courtesy Virgin Records Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

“I remember all of our fittings and making sure that the lines of the dress were clean and sharp, and the back was all very specific to Karen. I love that dress. I think that color just was one of those statement colors and was great on camera,” Hudson told Vanity Fair in 2023.

Producer Lynda Obst told the outlet that the soft, but striking pastel hue of the dress was meant to complement the Harry Winston Isadora yellow diamond necklace (the one that required real security guards on set) also worn during the DeLauer gala scene.

“I was the one who said, ‘When you appear in that dress, you have to do a full turn on the stairs,' " added director Donald Petrie. “And obviously, it wasn’t hard for Matthew to [be in awe of] that stunning dress. I certainly know that we could have sold a lot of them.”

