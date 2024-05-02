Camila Cabello is back home in Miami. Watch her do a live performance of ‘I Luv It’

Nope, no auto tune or lip syncing going on here.

Camila Cabello showed off her famous set of pipes Wednesday night at an event tied to the Miami Grand Prix at Temple House in Miami Beach.

Dressed casually in a white tank and red track pants, Cabello, still rocking blond locks, burst out in song while sitting in a chair.

The 27 year old did two tracks from her new album “CXXO” — “Twenty Somethings” and “I Luv It.” Cabello’s only backup was a male guitarist next to her.

“I go soprano, baby, go down low, and when he leads, I gotta follow,” she croons in a video posted on Only in Dade. “I’m blackin’ out, I’m on a spiral, I need you now and tomorrow.”

Then came the repetitive chorus of the catchy hit: “I luv it, I luv it, I luv it,” with the former Fifth Harmony-er hitting the high notes perfectly.

Cabello explained on a recent Audacy podcast how the hit was hatched in a Miami sound studio with sample maker extraordinaire Jasper Harris.

“I got in the booth and started trying some stuff,” said the Cuba native. “I saw the guys going crazy from outside. I [was] like, ‘Yeah, I love it.’ I was speaking, but the tune probably made it sound like what it sounds like now. They [were like] ‘Keep saying that.’

It was a happy accident.”

Cabello was back home to help American Express launch a partnership with F1 Academy racing series, helping young female drivers excel.

The pop star is expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, as are other celebs such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.