Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei reunited at the 2018 BBMAs for the first time since Cabello left Fifth Harmony

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were a huge night for music’s biggest stars, with icons from Janet Jackson to Ariana Grande gracing the stage. There were so many awesome moments of girl power, including Jackson’s triumphant Icon Award speech and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s empowering live performance of their feminist anthem “Fall In Line.” But one behind-the-scenes moment proved quietly moving, and it involves former Fifth Harmony bandmates Camila Cabello and Normani.

Hot on the heels of releasing their final music video as a group before a seemingly indefinite hiatus, Normani was at the 2018 BBMAs to perform “Love Lies” with Khalid, her first solo single after parting ways with Fifth Harmony. Cabello was also performing at the show, taking the stage with Pharrell to perform their duet “Sangria Wine” and her solo smash “Havana.” Cabello took home the award for Chart Achievement, telling the crowd this show was particularly special to her because she performed solo for the first time at the BBMAs in 2017.

And even though some fans speculated that things between Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates were rocky after she left, it seems there’s nothing but love between Cabello and Normani. The two ladies linked up at the May 20th show, and Twitter is LOVING it.

Cabello and Normani posed together for some backstage photos, and fans were stoked by the show of girl power.

2018 is all about women putting drama aside and supporting each other.



And if these photos weren’t enough to send Harmonizers into a frenzy, the camera catching Normani clapping for Cabello’s big win certainly was.

We’re always happy to see women supporting women, and we hope both ladies had a fabulous evening celebrating their massive accomplishments. More of this, please!