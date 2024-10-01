Camila Cabello Resurrects Schoolgirl-Core at Paris Fashion Week and It's the Perfect Fall Outfit Inspo

The singer wore a school uniform-inspired look for Miu Miu's spring.summer 2025 show

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Camila Cabello.

Amid a dizzying era of everything-core fashion trends, Camila Cabello is here to remind us of one that never goes out of style — schoolgirl-core.



Britney Spears put it front and center with her iconic 1998 music video for "...Baby One More Time," and Cabello, 27, is bringing the look into 2024.

At Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the singer appeared in a gray cropped sweater over a white collared shirt, teaming the top with a gray plaid pleated miniskirt with buckle details and an embellished design.

She accessorized with black loafers, back crew socks and a small black handbag. Her long, dark hair — which transformed into a shoulder-length bob only a dew days ago — cascaded in soft waves. Presumably, Cabello's new style was created with the help of extensions.

Neil Mockford/GC Images Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week.

Cabello has been enjoying a busy Fashion Week both on and off the runway. For the Rabanne show on Sept. 25, the Fifth Harmony alum debuted a new, shorter hairstyle courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The look, which featured layers and a long side bang, was emphasized using gel that gave it a sleek, wet appearance.

Neil Mockford/GC Images Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week.

The star also wore a silver halter minidress with a rosette appliqué in the center.

“Slippery when wet @camila_cabello. Had a fresh cut for Paris FW,” Appleton said of the style on Instagram.



Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Camila Cabello at Rabanne.

On Sept. 23, Cabello walked in the L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show rocking dramatic, butt-length hair, most likely with the help of extensions. She also wore a mini black velvet dress and stilettos.

The singer's array of brunette looks comes after a stint as a platinum blonde earlier this year. She first went blonde this past February, telling Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper that she felt like a “big, physical change” was necessary.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Camila Cabello at the L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show.

"I feel like it's just been a year of, like, the theme has very much been 'play' and 'transformation' and changing and being brave," Cabello said in a March 6 episode. "But I feel like also the music is so different, the world is so different that for so many reasons I was like 'I feel like physical change needs to accompany that.'"

At the 2024 MTV VMAs in September, Cabello returned to her dark hair.



