Camila Cabello Won't Perform During Seattle's Reputation Tour Date Because of Dehydration

It's been a week of highs and lows for Camila Cabello. The "Havana" singer dazzled us all when she hit the red carpet and later performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. But on Monday, Camila told fans that she will be unable to perform her set when Taylor Swift's Reputation tour arrives in Seattle on Tuesday (May 22).

In a note on Twitter, Camila apologized to fans for being unable to perform due to dehydration. She wrote that she was in no shape to perform, saying, "So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out. They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration, and I also have a low-grade fever."

She also explained what this prognosis would mean for future performances on the Reputation tour. "The doctors told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better. So, unfortunately, I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow. I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I'm gonna take better care of myself."

Of course, we wouldn't expect Camila's fans to be disappointed that she's missing a performance date where there are serious health concerns at play. Her fans have always been so supportive of her from day 1, and that was especially evident in their outpouring of support and love for Camila shortly after she posted her official statement about missing the Seattle tour dates. Heart emojis flooded her feed, as did lots of "Get better soon" and "I love you!" messages.

Camila's absence will be felt during at the Seattle performance date, that's for certain. While she hasn't specifically mentioned when she'll be back to performing, we hope that she feels better ASAP. Being sick is never fun, especially in a situation like this.

