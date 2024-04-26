Campaign against Anti-Semitism cancels London march amid security concerns

Gideon Falter, who was stopped by police this month while walking near a pro-Palestine march, had arranged the counter protest in his role as head of the CAA - Campaign Against Anti-Semitism/PA

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has cancelled its “walk together” initiative on Saturday amid safety and security concerns.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the event, which was intended to counter the large pro-Palestinian march planned for the same day. But the CAA has now announced the walk has been cancelled because of concerns over the safety of those taking part.

Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the CAA, had called for supporters to gather on Saturday and walk through central London in defiance of the weekly anti-Israeli protests.

His call came after he was prevented by police from crossing the road in central London earlier this month as a pro-Palestinian march was going past.

During an exchange with a Metropolitan Police officer he was told: ““You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”

Another officer threatened to arrest him if he did not leave the area and the Met was forced to apologise after subsequently suggesting the presence of Jewish people at counter protests was “provocative”.

Sir Mark Rowley’s position came under mounting scrutiny in the wake of the incident, with the Prime Minister describing the threat to arrest Mr Falter as “appalling”.

More than a thousand people were expected to join the “walk together” event on Saturday, which the CAA insisted was not a march or a protest and therefore did not need to be approved by police.

But on Friday, the CAA announced that the decision had been taken to cancel the walk for the safety of those taking part.

In a statement, a spokesman for the group said: “We have received numerous threats and our monitoring has identified hostile actors who seem to have intended to come to any meeting locations that we announced.

“The risk to the safety of those who wished to walk openly as Jews in London tomorrow as part of this initiative has therefore become too great.

“We are no less angry about these marches than our Jewish community and its allies. We want to walk.

“We want to force the Met to police these marches, not merely manage them. But we cannot encourage thousands of people to walk when there are such risks to their safety, and there are.

“We have reluctantly decided not to go ahead tomorrow. We will be announcing our plans in the coming days. We are aware of many people who are likely to walk nonetheless, and we urge them to stay safe.”

This is breaking story. More to follow.