New campaign amplifies culinary offerings in Brant County

During what is historically a leaner time of year in the restaurant industry, the County of Brant hopes its Brant Eats campaign will bring a boost to local food establishments.

“It’s always tough in our industry in the winter, but I think this winter has proven to be particularly difficult,” restaurateur P.J. Hernández Perisic told The Spectator, pointing to the current economic situation.

Hernández Perisic and his wife run Arepa Love, a cheerful, 1400-square-foot eatery on Grand River Street North, which they opened after debuting their fusion of Venezuelan and Serbian flavours at a stall at nearby Wincey Mills.

“We are so lucky to have such a wide variety of dining options in the County of Brant,” Mayor David Bailey told The Spectator in a statement. It went on to say he hopes this campaign will inspire both visitors and residents to try them.

The spectrum of eateries — as evidenced in the interactive map and guide — ranges from Skyway Cafe, a breakfast spot at the municipal airport in Oakhill with kid-friendly aircraft views, to Devlin's Country Bistro, an upscale spot in a former general store in Mount Pleasant.

Within several blocks in Paris, diners can enjoy a meal at Stillwaters, sample authentic Mexican fare at La Trenza Tacos stall in Wincey Mills, or grab Cheesecake On The Go made with local fruit, when in season.

Individuals are encouraged to submit a photo of a meal enjoyed at a local establishment before the end of April, for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

In Bailey’s statement, he told The Spectator that the county hopes this will encourage people to “get out, explore and show their support to all of the wonderful spots that we have.”

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

