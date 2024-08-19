New campaign launched to tackle abuse against transport staff

TfL’s new campaign aims to deter violence and aggression towards its staff (Transport for London)

A new campaign has been launched across the Tube network aimed at deterring violence and abuse towards Transport for London (TfL) staff.

The posters use real-life incidents of unacceptable behaviour towards staff to “send a clear message to perpetrators that they will be caught, and action will be taken”, with TfL pledging to “always work with the police to ensure anyone who assaults its colleagues is brought to justice”.

Examples of incidents included across the campaign are:

A young man who violently threatened and assaulted a female customer service assistant during rush hour at King’s Cross St. Pancras station in June 2023. He was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison.

A teenager who spat at and racially abused a customer service assistant at Balham station during rush hour in May 2023. She was arrested and sentenced to three weeks in prison.

A 59-year-old man who verbally and physically assaulted a bus driver in Cromwell bus station in 2022. He was arrested and later sentenced to 20 months in prison.

According to TfL’s data, “revenue disputes” are a precursor to roughly half of all reported incidents of violence and aggression towards staff.

The new campaign comes amidst an increase in violence and aggression being reported by workers across the network - with the rise driven in particular by higher rates of verbal abuse and threats.

Between April 2023 and March 2024 there were 10,493 reports of work-related violence and aggression, compared to 9,989 in the prior 12 months - an increase of five per cent. The overall increase in reporting could however indicate that staff have more confidence to report, TfL suggested, as workers have more faith that every incident will be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, the number of specifically physical incidents reported has decreased. Between April 1 to June 22 2024, 197 physical incidents were reported by directly employed TfL staff, which was a 20 per cent reduction compared to the same period last year, when there were 248 reported incidents.

TfL has said it wants to continue this downward trend through the widespread adoption of body worn video (BWV) cameras, deployment of Transport Support Enforcement Officers and rollout of conflict management training.

Siwan Hayward, TfL's director of security, policing and enforcement, said: “This new campaign aims to send a strong message to offenders that staff abuse won't be tolerated on our services and that you will be caught and face serious consequences.

“We are committed to doing all we can to protect our colleagues and keep them safe, and to eradicate work-related violence and aggression.”

British Transport Police superintendent Dominique Ioannou, said: “No person on the rail network should ever be subjected to violence or abuse, especially rail staff who are simply doing their job. We take assaults towards members of rail staff extremely seriously and it will not be tolerated on the network under any circumstance.

“We continue to work closely with TfL to tackle the issue and we will explore all investigative avenues to identify and prosecute offenders. This includes encouraging staff to report incidents to us and supporting the use of body worn cameras for frontline rail staff.

“We know from experience that body worn video is a fantastic tool that not only records incidents, which we can then use to secure convictions, but also acts as a deterrent in the first instance, helping to de-escalate situations.

“We encourage passengers who experience or witness any crime onboard a train or at a station to report it to us by texting 61016, calling 0800 40 50 40 or via the free Railway Guardian app. Always call 999 in an emergency.”