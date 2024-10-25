Campaigners lose legal challenge against government climate change plan

Callum Parke, PA Law Reporter
·3 min read

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against the government over its plan to adapt to the risks posed by climate change.

Activist Kevin Jordan and disability campaigner Doug Paulley, along with environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth (FoE), challenged the former Tory government’s July 2023 National Adaptation Programme (NAP) at a hearing earlier this year.

Lawyers for FoE, Mr Jordan, who lost his home due to coastal erosion, and Mr Paulley, whose health problems are exacerbated by severe heat, told the court in July that the plan was “deficient” as it fails to properly respond to 61 climate change risks, and should be quashed and rewritten.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) opposed the challenge.

In a written ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed the claim, stating there was no “error of law”.

Mr Jordan was made homeless shortly before Christmas 2023, after his house in Hemsby, Norfolk, was demolished after coastal erosion put it in severe danger of falling into the sea.

He said before the hearing: “The Government’s adaptation plans are completely inadequate for dealing with the threat that climate change poses to people and the economy.”

Mr Paulley, who lives in a care home and has health conditions that are being exacerbated by increasingly hot summer temperatures, previously warned disabled communities were “disproportionately affected” by climate change and that he was “fearful that in an emergency disabled people won’t be properly protected”.

David Wolfe KC, for the campaigners, previously told the court in written submissions that the NAP, which is required every five years under the 2008 Climate Change Act, “perpetuated” ministers’ “history of failure in climate adaptation”.

He said the plan failed to respond to risks posed by high temperatures, coastal flooding, erosion and extreme weather events, and other challenges caused by changing climate conditions.

He also claimed the Government failed to consider the risks to the delivery of the policies and proposals in the NAP, resulting in the plan leaving British people, especially the vulnerable, “subject to specific threats or adverse effects of climate change on their life, health, well-being and quality of life”.

Mark Westmoreland Smith KC, for Defra, said in written arguments that the campaigners’ case was based on “fundamental factual errors” and was an “unfair characterisation” of the approach taken by ministers.

He said the Environment Secretary – a role currently held by Labour’s Steve Reed – had “broad discretion” over the NAP’s objectives and was “politically accountable to Parliament for them”.

Mr Westmoreland Smith said consideration of the “uncertainties” for addressing risks was “hard-wired” into NAP and “clearly taken into account” and that “factors related to delivery such as current policy status, funding, timeframes and constraints, and ‘achievability of actions’ were considered throughout”.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Chamberlain said that the government did consider the “equality impacts” of the plan and the risks to implementing it.

He said: “The evidence establishes that ‘delivery risk’, in the sense of uncertainty in relation to whether particular proposals and policies would achieve what they set out to achieve, was considered at various stages.”

Latest Stories

  • Stephen A. Smith Gives Fox News Viewers Brutal Trump Reality Check On 'Hannity'

    The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.

  • Zelenskyy's new T-shirt riffs on Trump — and annoyed the Kremlin

    Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.

  • Putin Finally Addresses Reports He Had 'Multiple' Phone Calls With Trump After He Left The White House

    It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.

  • Former Model Says Trump Groped Her During Encounter Facilitated By Epstein: Report

    "He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.

  • Exclusive-Democratic lawmakers request probe into Trump son-in-law after Reuters Saudi report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.

  • Truth Social’s Bank Spent Funds on Prostitutes, Drugs and Strippers

    Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking

  • Trump Boasts That He 'Stopped' Totally Made-Up Wars In Bizarre Rally Moment

    The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.

  • Trump Gets ‘Sucker’ Punched as He Vows to ‘Fire’ Jack Smith

    Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do

  • Four memorable moments from Kamala Harris' CNN town hall

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.

  • Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!

    "All of a sudden, she’s Black female Jesus," the ex-CNN star said of the Democratic presidential nominee.

  • From isolation to battlefield: North Korean troops could face reality shock in Ukraine

    The US and NATO on Wednesday confirmed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, raising fears they are headed to fight in Ukraine. Experts warn it could backfire, as their exposure to the outside world and realization they will serve as “cannon fodder” may spur what Kim Jong-un fears most: defections. "There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, for the first time confirming an October

  • Josh Hawley Mocks Democratic Opponent For Gun Range Accident That Injured Reporter

    The Republican senator tried to ridicule Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. The Marine Corps veteran didn't take the attacks lying down.

  • Donald Trump Felt Competitive With Sylvester Stallone, ‘The Apprentice’ Book Reveals: Trump Told People Stallone ‘Couldn’t Remember His Lines’ and ‘Wasn’t Good at Making TV’

    At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …

  • ‘Sucker’ Trump Mocked For Campaign Chief’s Multi-Million Haul

    Donald Trump is being mocked as a “fool” and a “sucker” in a new ad by his Republican haters based on the Daily Beast’s revelations of his campaign chief’s massive payday. The Lincoln Project’s ad highlights how his campaign chief, Chris LaCivita, is making a fortune off the GOP presidential candidate. The attack ad is based on the veteran investigative journalist Michael Isikoff’s discovery that LaCivita made $22 million (and counting) in just two years.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta to Georgia GOP chair: ‘What you’re saying is horse crap’

    CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a top Georgia Republican sparred Thursday over former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election in 2020. “You’re making suggestions that that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” Acosta told Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia GOP. “Your party’s own secretary of…

  • Opinion - Putin suffers another massive defeat, this time in Moldova

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to bribery and propaganda in an attempt to prevent Moldova and Georgia from joining the European Union, but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

  • CBS Fires Back at Donald Trump Over ‘60 Minutes’ Legal Spat

    CBS News responded to legal threats made by former President Donald Trump, refusing to hand over an unedited transcript of the 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and denying that the program “doctored” her responses. Gayle Sproul, CBS News’ senior vice president for legal affairs, responded to a letter sent by an attorney representing the former president on Wednesday, insisting that the lawyers did not “identify” a legal basis for a lawsuit, according to a letter obtained by

  • Meltdown at the LA Times: Billionaire Owner Denies Presidential Endorsement, Top Editor Resigns

    Newsroom staffers were embarrassed, while subscribers canceled in protest, as Editorials Editor Mariel Garza stepped down The post Meltdown at the LA Times: Billionaire Owner Denies Presidential Endorsement, Top Editor Resigns appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Justice Department Finally Warns Musk About His $1M Sweepstakes

    The Justice Department has warned Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC that its sweepstakes awarding $1 million to voters registered in swing states might be illegal. The department issued a letter in recent days to Musk’s PAC America raising potential federal election law violations by the giveaway, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Musk has ramped up his support for former President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, pouring $75 million into PAC America and appearing on sta

  • Michael Keaton Rips Trump and Musk: ‘They’re Not Your Bros’

    Michael Keaton unleashed a brutal critique of men attending rallies with and supporting Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The Batman actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak directly to his male followers, whom he told “these people have no respect for you, trust me.” “They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid,” Keaton continued in the video. “They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you, they’re not your bros.” He poin