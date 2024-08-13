Campaigners' relief as footbridge demolition paused

Campaigner Debbie Hills has led a petition to save the footbridge [LDRS]

Campaigners have spoken of their relief after plans to demolish a city footbridge were paused.

Leazes Footbridge in Durham was due to be knocked down this month but the demolition was paused following a petition.

Debbie Hills, who led the Save Leazes Footbridge petition, said the main complaint was that the crossing replacing the bridge would be "unsafe".

Durham County Council said demolishing the structure and creating a crossing was "the best solution".

Leazes Footbridge, which crosses the A690 at Gilesgate, was closed in 2023 on health and safety grounds.

The local authority said the bridge could no longer bear the weight of pedestrians and cyclists, adding it was beyond economical repair.

But campaigners argued it should be saved with more than 700 people signing a petition.

Last week, the coalition-led local authority halted all planned works and road closures indefinitely and said it would review its response to the petition.

'Near-misses'

Ms Hills told the Local Democracy Reporting Service demolition staff had already arrived on site, before work was halted at the 11th hour.

Durham County Council said the signalised crossing at the existing traffic lights on Gilesgate roundabout provided a safe and accessible route, but campaigners disagree.

"People have had near-misses already," Ms Hills said.

"Cars have not seen the red light and have sped through without seeing people on the crossing.

"Drivers stop at the original set of traffic lights and when you sweep around the corner you are immediately confronted with another set of traffic lights, which you don’t see until the last minute. For people using the crossing, it can look like nobody is coming."

Campaigners hope the council will consider their concerns while the demolition is paused.

John Shuttleworth, an Independent Group councillor, said: "We have considered all options carefully and believe that the demolition of the footbridge and creation of a crossing at existing traffic lights a short distance away is the best solution."

He added it would provide "a safe and accessible route across the A690" and offer the "best value for money".

