Campaigners warn of river pollution after tests

Julia Gregory - BBC News, South East
·2 min read
Dr Jess Neumann near to the River Mole
Dr Jess Neumann is an expert in flooding and hydrology at the University of Reading [Julia Gregory/BBC]

A water expert has warned people to stay out of a river in Surrey after recording high levels of pollution.

Dr Jess Neumann, an expert in flooding and hydrology at the University of Reading, said recent readings at the River Mole were concerning.

She said the levels of phosphates were "off the scale" and it was "really not a very good place to be hanging around and swimming in".

Thames Water said although all storm discharges were "unacceptable", the sewage system was historically designed to work in this way, to prevent sewage backing up into people’s homes.

The River Mole
Dr Neumann said the levels of phosphates were "off the scale" [Julia Gregory/BBC]

Dr Neumann said: "We’re really concerned about what this means for the quality of our water.

"It's really not in a good condition."

She said there were also "high levels of coliforms" - bacteria which can include E. coli.

Dr Neumann said: "This isn't an issue just with the River Mole. It's something that's happening across the country.”

'Used condoms and tampons'

She warned people to avoid getting the water in their mouths and to clean any wounds.

“We have literally seen faecal matter making its way down the river or getting caught, and things like used condoms and tampons," she said.

Dr Neumann added that the high levels of pollution could have been caused by recent heavy rain as well as discharges of sewage when treatment plants could not cope.

Dorking resident Charmian Murley said: "I would not let my grandkids go in there. It really is very bad. It smells, it's a disgusting colour, and we know it's polluted."

'Clear and deliverable plans'

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We have clear and deliverable plans to upgrade 250 of our sites across the region, to increase treatment capacity and reduce the number of storm discharges."

The spokesperson explained that farming, industry, road runoff, wildlife, and "increasingly extreme weather" also played a role in river health.

The Environment Agency said regulation of the water industry to protect the environment was one of its top priorities.

It explained that it was recruiting more staff and using data-driven analytics to map discharges so it could quickly direct specialist officers, with water company inspections also being increased.

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook and on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find

    Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]

  • Water begins spilling over landslide damming Chilcotin River

    The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser

  • Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River

    One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf

  • Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage

    Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.

  • Severe Storm Blankets Parts of Calgary in Hail

    Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful

  • 'Monsters': Sturgeon endure in Alberta rivers, but their future is uncertain

    EDMONTON — They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.

  • Powerful hailstorm damages cars and homes in Calgary area

    The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.

  • Severe storms persist across Alberta heading into Monday night

    A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert

  • Damage from storm to be determined as hail tears through parts of southern Alberta

    There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh

  • China moon samples reveal water molecules in groundbreaking discovery, scientists say

    As Chinese scientists analyzed the soil samples that their lunar probe brought back from the moon, they realized something groundbreaking: There was water found along with minerals in the soil.

  • India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call

    BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”

  • At risk but holding on: Northern map turtles are still common in this eastern Ontario lake

    The northern map turtle is considered a species at risk in Canada, but in at least one eastern Ontario lake they appear to be doing slightly better.In Canada, the turtles with their distinctive shells are only found in Ontario and Quebec, where they love open water and sunning themselves in groups on nearby rocks.And while the turtle population on Opinicon Lake is doing "fairly well," things aren't perfect, said Grégory Bulté, a wildlife biologist at Carleton University."We've seen a pretty big

  • Severe storm, tornado threat in Alberta Monday

    Severe thunderstorm risk to end the long weekend in Alberta with the possibility of a rotating storm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from the Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Geothermal Market Poised for Accelerated Growth in Coming Years

    Geothermal energy, currently accounting for a modest share of the world's power supply, is poised for accelerated growth in the coming years as economies prioritize renewable baseload energy sources.

  • Watch as walking catfish washes up in Florida driveway as Hurricane Debby approached

    Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."

  • Chief says he's ‘relieved’ B.C. landslide has broken as worries now turn to salmon

    The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)

  • Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged

    An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods. It fills with rainwater and snowmelt during the spring and summer and at a certain point builds enough pressure to force its way out through channels it carves beneath Mendenhall Glacier. Since 2011, the phenomenon has at times caused flooding of streets or homes near Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.

  • B.C. officials warn of dangers around Fraser, Chilcotin River banks as water tops dam

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.

  • Avocado goldrush links US companies with Mexico's deforestation disaster

    On a sweltering July afternoon, two large yellow bulldozers dug into the brown soil at the bottom of a lush avocado orchard near the small town of Madero, located in central Mexico's Michoacan state. Drone footage recorded by Reuters captured the earth movers hollowing the ground, in what Mexican environmental group Guardian Forestal - which collaborates with the Michoacan state government - and an activist who reviewed the video described as an attempt to construct a water reservoir. Data from the national water authority Conagua showed only 42 reservoirs and wells in Madero were registered with permits.

  • Is carbon capture an efficient way to tackle CO2?

    In Iceland a new plant is capturing and storing CO2 directly from the atmosphere.