Campaigners welcome new £15m sewer

Campaigners have welcomed the building of a new sewer, which is expected to reduce the amount of waste being discharged into a river in West Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Water has finished building the new £15m pipe, which is 2,739 ft (835m) long, in Ilkley.

The company said it would cut the amount of waste being discharged during heavy rainfall by a half.

The Ilkley Clean River Group, who have complained about sewage seeping onto footpaths alongside the River Wharfe, said it was "very happy" the work had been completed.

The pipe, which took 16 months to build, runs underneath the A65 from Wharfe View car park to Ashlands playing field.

It then crosses under the A65 to Ilkley's wastewater treatment works.

Nicola Shaw, CEO of Yorkshire Water, said the firm had been "keen to play our part" in improving water quality in Ilkley, since part of the River Wharfe was granted bathing water status in 2021.

"This includes working on a variety of projects to make improvements to water quality in the river and reduce the impact of our operations," she said.

"This new interceptor sewer is the largest of these projects and it will make a difference to the number of discharges into the river."

Di Lury, from the Ilkley Clean River Group, said she was "really pleased" the new sewer had been built.

She said: "It's work that needed to be done in response to the fact we had sewage spilling onto the footpaths down at the riverbank.

"It's good that investment has been brought forward because originally there was no work planned here for the next 20 years."

Ms Lury warned, however, that more needed to be done to ensure the town's waterways were made sewage-free.

Yorkshire Water said the new sewer would be followed by further work to reduce discharges into the river later this year.

Water minister and Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said: "As the first designated inland bathing water, the health of the River Wharfe is vitally important both environmentally and socially – and I am pleased to see Yorkshire Water invest in the long-term wellbeing of these waters."

Story continues

Related internet links