Campbell ‘Pookie’ and Jett Puckett Are Having a Baby Girl!

The viral TikTok couple first announced their pregnancy in June

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett

Campbell Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett are having a baby girl!

The couple, who rose to social media fame after Jett called her "Pookie" in a TikTok video posted in January, shared the happy news on Thursday, Oct. 10.

“BABY PUCKETT IS A… ,” Campbell captioned a sweet video posted to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

A video of the couple having an outdoor picnic begins, but is filtered in black-and-white as to not give any details away prematurely.

Campbell and Jet kiss before untying a picnic basket sealed with a bow. As they open it, a large bouquet of flowers can be seen before suddenly, color appears in the video.

Just as the pink floral arrangement is shown, the mom-to-be gasps and covers her mouth in excitement as the shade signifies that the husband and wife will soon have a little girl on their hands.

The video continues with the smiling parents smelling the flowers, embracing one another and sharing more kisses.

Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan via Getty Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett, September 2024

During the video, Campbell can also be seen rubbing her growing belly before the clip ends with an ultrasound photo placed in front of the picnic arrangement.

The TikTok-famous couple, who met in 2016, announced they were expecting their first child together in June.

"We've always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I'm most excited to see him become a dad — I've thought about that since I met him," Campbell exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple added, "Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett, September 2024

"We're ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents."

Speaking to PEOPLE again about their pregnancy in September, Campbell said the couple already has plans for a nickname.

"Yes, yes. They will definitely have a nickname of some sort, I'm sure," she said of their unborn child.

"I don't know what that is yet, but we've definitely thought about names," Campbell said, admitting that she can be "very indecisive" at times. "I don't even know if we'll actually agree on a name that we'll for sure say that's the name until after birth."

She added that they’ll share the name news once the time is right.

"So it's definitely something that Jett and I will discuss together and make that decision on what is appropriate to share,” Campbell told PEOPLE.



