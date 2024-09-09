Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett Admits Being Pregnant ‘On Camera’ Can Be ‘Hard' — but Jett Is Always 'So Encouraging' (Exclusive)

"I don't really focus on any negativity. I just really do try to stay confident in myself," Puckett tells PEOPLE exclusively amid her pregnancy journey

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Campbell Puckett at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Campbell Puckett is keeping her head high!

When talking about her latest partnership with Bio-Oil, the social media influencer (famously known as "Pookie" online) also opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey to date, three months out from welcoming her first baby into the world.

As "excited" as Puckett is for the baby's expected arrival in November, the mom-to-be is learning to cope with an assortment of emotions and body changes amid this new chapter of her life — especially as someone who's built a successful career in front of the camera.

"It can be hard at times," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE of having to deal with her evolving pregnant body in front of her massive social media following of millions across Instagram and TikTok. "Obviously there are days where you want to just not be on camera," she admits.

Campbell Puckett/Instagram Jett and Campbell Puckett

Puckett's grown an audience online in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing her stylish OOTDs and glammed-up looks for high-profile events to everyday living. She's also famously known for her affectionate, PDA-filled videos with her husband — and dad-to-be — Jett.

So despite feeling "a little" challenged in front of the camera amid her pregnancy, Puckett has the support system and mindset needed to overcome her hesitations and enjoy the present. "I feel so, so blessed to be where I'm at in life and to be carrying this child," she says.

"I don't really focus on any negativity. I just really do try to stay confident in myself — and the fact that I have my husband Jett, who is there to support me... he really is so encouraging," she continues. "He genuinely is like that 24/7."

Campbell Puckett/Instagram Campbell Puckett

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they were expecting after first announcing the news on their social media channels. Exclusive photos were also shared, featuring a sweet shot of Campbell leaning her head on Jett's shoulder as he looks down at her.

"He's constantly giving me compliments and it's just the sweetest thing ever, so definitely having him to build me up is amazing," Puckett tells PEOPLE in August. Now, she says she's "just trying to tell myself the same things."

That's why Puckett is "so excited" to partner with Bio-Oil, a top dermatologist-recommended brand for stretch marks and a long-time skincare staple for new moms. She's no stranger to the product, either.

Bio-Oil; Jeff Puckett Campbell Puckett partners with Bio-Oil for its "Labor of Love" campaign

"I've used Bio-Oil over the last few years... I am prone to stretch marks, I have them on my hips or the side of my thighs," she says. "It was perfect bringing Bio-Oil into my pregnancy journey and using it during this time all over to help stay hydrated and prevent stretch marks as my belly grows."

Campbell is also joining forces with Bio-Oil in celebration of the brand's second annual “Labor of Love” campaign, which honors the crucial role that labor and delivery staff play in supporting mothers during childbirth during especially busy times.

"As a future mom, it is just so special to see how hard these people work and how much they do and I'm just honored to be a part of this 'Labor of Love' campaign." She adds, "It's just wonderful to see Bio-Oil giving back to these heroes who work so hard behind the scenes."

