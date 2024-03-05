Campeltown-Ardrossan ferry route axed for whole summer in CalMac rejig

MV Caledonian Isles will be out of action until at least June for repairs to steelwork

CalMac has announced new vessel deployment plans while a major ship remains out of action for repairs.

The ferry operator revealed last month that MV Caledonian Isles, the main ship on the Arran route, would not be back in service until June at the earliest.

Services to Arran will be maintained using a chartered catamaran sailing from Troon, and MV Isle of Arran operating out of Ardrossan.

The Campeltown-Ardrossan service will be cancelled for the entire summer.

CalMac said it hoped the Arran plans would be able to meet capacity but warned that some customers might not be able to book at their preferred sailing time during busier periods.

It will run a bus service to and from Troon for passengers using the catamaran MV Alfred, which is no longer able to operate from Ardrossan since the port's Irish Berth was closed for safety reasons. MV Alfred will return to Troon from 12 March.

The need for extended repairs to the steelwork on MV Caledonian Isles - which involves removing its engines - has also had a knock-on effect on other west coast ferry routes.

Islay will be served by MV Finlaggan and MV Hebridean Isles, with MV Lord of the Isles providing cover for Finlaggan when it undergoes its annual maintenance after Easter.

Another option is also being investigated to improve capacity. Subject to berthing trials, MV Isle of Lewis could be redeployed to the Little Minch routes, freeing up MV Hebrides to be deployed to boost Arran services.

CalMac said summer timetables were being finalised and would be published shortly.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: "The deployment plan we chosen provides the best possible service to the network, though we recognise that there is going to be some disruption to some of the communities and customers we serve.

"Losing one of the larger vessels in our network during peak season has had a knock-on effect on the wider network, and unfortunately some disruption is unavoidable."

Mr Drummond said the fleet was already "stretched to an absolute limit" before the news about MV Caledonian Isles.

Six new vessels and 10 smaller vessels are due to be delivered to the CalMac fleet over the next five years, but in the meantime he said "we face a difficult period as we wait in anticipation for them".