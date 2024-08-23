Campers leave early as Storm Lilian sweeps in

More than 70 per cent of campers have left the Shell Island site in Gwynedd early this week due to poor weather [BBC]

Many holidaymakers at one of the UK's biggest campsites have left early due to poor weather.

Shell Island near Llanbedr, Gwynedd, had been exposed to strong winds which have caused damage even before Storm Lilian hits.

The site said 70 per cent of visitors had packed up and gone, which Richard Workman, one of its directors, said had scuppered hopes for a bumper bank holiday weekend.

A 72 mph (115km/h) gust of wind was recorded in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, early on Friday, and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds affecting parts of north Wales.

The stage where New Order were due to play in Cardiff Bay before the cancellation [BBC]

Despite the warning affecting only north Wales, a New Order gig in Cardiff due to take place on Thursday evening was cancelled on health and safety grounds.

The poor weather has caused travel disruption with the M48 Severn Bridge closed between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust) due to strong winds.

The A55 Britannia Bridge between J9 A487 (Treborth) and J8 A5 (Llanfair PG) was closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles, bikes and caravans.

North Wales Police warned drivers to take extra care after reports of fallen trees and branches on roads.

While conditions were predicted to be worst in north Wales, a 60mph (96km/h) gust was recorded at Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire.

There has also been disruption to some Transport for Wales services.

Services were at a standstill between Caerphilly and Rhymney due to a fallen tree on the line at Pengam.

There were six flood alerts along the coast, although that number was down from earlier.