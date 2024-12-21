CampesinXmas in Wasco, celebrates farm working community with meal, toys, and information

Reuters

The top business risk of the Trump presidency for heavy-duty equipment maker Komatsu is not the tariffs he has threatened, but Canada's potential retaliatory duties on American-made mining machines, the head of the Japanese company said. The view of a global manufacturer flags the possible knock-on impact of Trump's pledge for tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico when he takes office, especially if the targets decide to retaliate with trade barriers on their own. Komatsu, the world's second-largest construction machinery company after Caterpillar, earns more than a quarter of its sales from North America and employs about 8,000 staff in the United States.