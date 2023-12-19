Campground Controversy

The appearance of temporary chain-link fencing blocking access to the Freeman River and Trapper Lea’s campgrounds in mid-November sparked an online firestorm of anger and bewilderment as members of the Swan Hills community sought an explanation for these new developments. There was plenty of speculation as to whether the provincial or municipal governments (or even a privately owned corporation) was behind these actions and what the responsible party’s motivations might be. An unknown party even took it upon themselves to tear down some of the fencing blocking access to the Freeman River campground, presumably out of anger and/or frustration at the situation.

The two campgrounds in question are managed by the Town of Swan Hills (TOSH) under a lease agreement with Alberta Parks (AP) initiated in 2021. On contacting the TOSH, The Grizzly Gazette was informed that AP had installed the fencing as a temporary measure while they completed some repairs and improvements at these campgrounds, including replacing some firepits. With the weather being so mild at the time, AP took the opportunity to complete some work that they had been unable to finish during the spring and summer months. The fencing had been installed to ensure public safety while the work was being completed, similar to methods used at large construction sites. The Grizzly Gazette also learned that their inquiry about this situation was the first and only inquiry received by the TOSH.

The Grizzly Gazette contacted AP to inquire about the specific repairs and improvements being completed at the two campgrounds and an anticipated completion date but was informed that AP did not have a centralized media inquiries department that could respond to these questions.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette