Campground on popular McBride Lake has new owners

PORCUPINE PROVINCIAL FOREST – McBride Lake Campground gained new owners this spring. Jeanine Holowatuik and Dustin Kracji took ownership on March 15.

Both Holowatuik and Krajci were born and raised in Hudson Bay.

Holowatuik said, “You can usually find us out enjoying the forest around Hudson Bay during any season.”

Kracji enjoys the outdoors, spending time fishing, hunting and camping. Holowatiuk is also known for her aurora-chasing and astro-photography in the Northeast. Holowatiuk previously worked as the Economic Development Officer for the Town of Hudson Bay for 12 years and three years as the Northeast Regional Economic Officer. McBride Lake is in northeast Saskatchewan in the boreal forest near the Porcupine Hills. There are 59 seasonal and six nightly sites, all non-powered. Anyone can book nightly sites by email, phone/text or by walk in. Holowatuik said that all the nightly sites offer lake views, central water tap and outhouses nearby. Seasonal sites are all full but they are taking names on a wait list.

McBride Lake - Aerial view of the lake. The long lake makes for calm waters, excellent for kayaking or canoeing.
Holowatuik is most excited to meet all the great people that camp and visit McBride Lake. “We plan to maintain the great work the previous owners have put into the place. We hope to offer more supplies and rentals from a small store in the future."

The lake offers great fishing with pike, walleye and perch to catch. It’s also great for paddling and kayaking. The lake is long and narrow, and often has calm water.

Holowatuik said, “McBride Lake campground being privately owned and operated within the Porcupine Hills Provincial Park, is unique in itself. Camping and buying supplies here means you’re supporting our small business and future investments into McBride Lake.

“If you enjoy the peace and quiet of nature, want to disconnect from cell service and truly enjoy the wilderness of the boreal forest, McBride Lake Campground is the place for you.”

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

