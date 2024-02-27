Campus Corner at University of Oklahoma hosting contest to find new logo

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario is putting an additional $1.3 billion over three years toward post-secondary institutions increasingly struggling with finances in the face of low provincial funding and frozen tuition fees, but colleges and universities said it does not come close to sustaining the sector. The funding announced Monday by Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop is less than half of what was recommended by an expert panel she tapped to examine post-secondary finances. She also announced a