Cam'ron slams CNN during live Diddy interview with Abby Phillip: 'Who booked me for this?'

CNN said hello — and goodbye — to "Hey Ma" hitmaker Cam'ron after an interview about his embattled peer Sean "Diddy" Comb's legal issues ended abruptly.

The New York rapper was a guest on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" to discuss the surfaced video of Diddy's 2016 assault of ex-girlfriend Cassie that shows the media mogul kicking, hitting and dragging the singer.

After nearly three minutes of contentious questions and answers, Cam'ron, appeared to call out CNN producers and his team live on-air for booking him to talk about Diddy.

Phillip asked Cam'ron if he could "recognize that kind of anger at all" from his personal experiences with the hip-hop heavyweight.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seen hitting Cassie in 2016 surveillance video

"What do you mean? Do I be recognize, did I recognize him? I seen him. What do you mean, my experiences? I seen him, and I thought it was disgusting. I didn't do a zoom-in to see if it was really him or not. But he admitted it was him, so, yeah, it was him," he told the CNN anchor.

Later, Cam'ron also appeared to take a shot of his sex supplement drink PinkHorsePower on-air and then made sexual references about what he would do "after this horsepower joint."

Phillips asked him about his experience in the rap industry which yielded Cam'ron's "who the talent agent for this joint?" comments when the interview ended abruptly as the CNN host thanked the rapper for appearing on the program and he responded, saying "thank you. Thank you for having me. You enjoy."

"Who the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around and watching what Diddy do and all this? I didn't know this was a Diddy joint y'all invited me to. Y'all, who booked me for this?" Cam'ron asked.

After the interview aired, the "It Is What It Is" podcast host addressed his appearance on Instagram, asking why would they invite me on CNN for?" before captioning the post, "Oh they ain't know???!!! We'll (sic) now they do. Oh well @cnn."

CNN previously broke story featuring hotel surveillance footage of Diddy kicking, hitting and dragging Cassie in 2016

It has been a busy past week for CNN as the cable news network nets a comeback amid lagging ratings. Last week, entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister exclusively broke a story about the video footage of Combs seen kicking, hitting and dragging then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura Fine.

The hotel surveillance video is reportedly from March 5, 2016, and compiled from multiple camera angles. The incident matched an allegation leveled at Combs in Ventura's November sex trafficking, rape and physical abuse lawsuit. The two settled the civil suit one day after it was filed.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cam'ron CNN interview with Abby Phillip about Diddy gets awkward