Can Chelsea Pensioner Colin march to victory in 'Britain's Got Talent' final as wildcard revealed?

The winner of Britain's Got Talent will perform at the Royal Variety Show (Credit: Thames / Syco Entertainment)

Britains Got Talent’s Colin Thackery has said he would “die a happy man” if he wins the chance to sing for The Queen.

The final of the ITV talent show airs tonight at 7.30pm and will see the winner scoop £250,000 as well as the chance to perform at The Royal Variety Show 2019.

Chelsea pensioner Thackery, 89, is bookmaker William Hill’s favourite to be voted the champion with odds of 4/6, after winning the nation’s heart singing Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again in the semi-final.

He said: "I served my Queen for 25 years, so if I thought I would have the chance to sing to her, I would die a happy man.

"It is very difficult for me to put into words how much it would mean. I cannot even imagine being on that stage in the presence of royalty. It would be absolutely marvellous. Oh, and I'm looking forward to spending time with the judges too - especially the ladies."

But Thackery faces tough competition, not least from wildcard act Libby and Charlie. The young dancers received a standing ovation from the BGT judges after they were given a last minute opportunity to perform in the semi finals when magician act Brotherhood pulled out due to health and safety fears.

WILDCARD UNVEILED! Congratulations to Libby and Charlie who, after tense deliberations between the Judges, will join our talented ten in Sunday’s grand #BGT Final! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/31bYCZznSr — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 1, 2019

Charlie flew back early from a family holiday in Greece after getting the call from the show.

Second favourite to win is mystifying magician X who made it through to the finals after electrocuting hosts Ant & Dec as part of his act.

Also hotly tipped to do well are police dog handler act Dave & Finn with their mind reading act, despite some viewers complaining they had fixed the results of their trick during the semi-finals.

“Whatever happens tonight I love you Finn, you’re my hero and I’ll never forget how you saved my life” #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/nnxxBWsqab — Fabulous Finn (@K9Finn) May 27, 2019

Magic acts are proving a big hit this year with young magician Ben Hart also a strong contender to win the final. But he has also faced added scrutiny performing his card tricks in the live semi-finals, with eagle-eyed viewers taking to social media to reveal how he had pulled it off.

Check out man of mystery @itsbenhart working his magic on a plain old coffee cup during rehearsals for tonight's Semi-Final ☕✨ Now we really can't work this one out... #BGT pic.twitter.com/AyBaksptzE — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 30, 2019

Daredevil act Jonathan Goodwin has terrified judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with his death-defying act involving fire and crossbows. The escapologist has claimed he could die on TV if his trick backfires in the final.

.@TheDaredevil says he's got something even BIGGER prepared for the #BGT Final 😱 We're not sure we're ready! Congrats on making the Final, Jonathan 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/LELKYQO91e — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2019

Members of magical troupe 4MG - Harry Nardi, Theo Mallalieu, Josh Horus and James Samuel - all met at school and describe themselves as “the boyband of magic”.

Flakefleet Primary School choir had previously been the out-and-out favourite to win the competition with their adorable singing and dancing act which moved judge Walliams to tears at their first audition and prompted him to hit his Golden Buzzer.





Mark McMullan has wowed with his impressive singing voice and also won hearts when he dedicated his audition to his brother, who suffers from Locked-in syndrome and finds listening to Mark sing one of his few remaining pleasures in life.

Singing comedian Siobhan Phillips, 42, has the nations parents on her side thanks to her hilarious song which sees the funny side of the stresses of being a new mother.

And stand-up Kojo Anim has also one praise for his observational comedy.

As well as deciding the winner, the live final will also feature a performance from former winners Diversity and BGT superstar Susan Boyle will duet with Michael Ball.

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final will air at 7.30pm on ITV.