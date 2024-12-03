Canada again supports UN motion critical of Israel, citing two-state solution

Dylan Robertson
·2 min read

OTTAWA — Canada has again breached its years-long policy and voted in support of a United Nations motion critical of Israel, based on concerns about the viability of a two-state solution.

"The dynamics in the broader region show very clearly that conflict management, as opposed to genuine conflict resolution, is not in fact a sustainable path to peace, security and prosperity," Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, told a UN plenary Tuesday.

For years, Canada backed Israel in votes at the international body, but the federal Liberals changed that policy a year ago, citing concerns over policies that undermine Ottawa's decades-long policy of advocating for an eventual Palestinian country that would exist in peace alongside Israel.

That change also came amid widespread concern from humanitarian groups and legal experts about Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law in its campaign in the Gaza Strip.

UN member states passed a motion 157 to 8, with seven abstentions, reaffirming the illegality of Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories and condemning the use of force against Palestinian civilians.

The motion passed Tuesday also calls for a peace conference, and is similar to motions brought before the UN multiple times.

It called out "terror against civilians on all sides" but did not name Hamas or any Palestinian militant group, drawing criticism from Israel advocates.

Rae said the motion should have been more balanced, but Ottawa wanted to signal its concern about the viability of a Palestinian state.

"We voted in favour of this resolution, like many, many others (did) to signal our firm commitment to the two-state solution," he said.

Rae reiterated condemnation of the October 2023 attack by Hamas against Israel, and called for the return of all hostages including the body of Canadian citizen Judih Weinstein Haggai.

"All Palestinians deserve to be led by a legitimate and representative government without the participation of a terrorist organization such as Hamas," Rae told the UN plenary.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong decried today's vote as singling out Israel, writing on the platform X that supporting the motion would "reverse Canada's long-standing position on Israel."

He said that a Conservative government would be "ensuring alignment with our closest democratic allies."

Tuesday's vote was supported by the U.K., Japan and most European Union states.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the Liberals had voted against similar motions for almost a decade.

"Today's reversal to vote yes instead represents an abandonment of Canada's long-standing, principled foreign policy," the group wrote on X.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Israel threatens to ‘go deeper’ into Lebanon as strikes strain ceasefire

    As tit-for-tat strikes strain a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah less than a week since it went into effect, Israel’s defense minister on Tuesday threatened to directly target the Lebanese state should the agreement fall apart.

  • Trump joked Canada could avoid tariffs by becoming 51st US state, says report

    President-elect conceded that prime minster sounds better than governor

  • Israeli leaders applaud Trump pledge on hostages, Gazans fear the worst

    Israeli leaders hailed on Tuesday a pledge by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East unless hostages held in the Gaza Strip were released ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. The reaction in Gaza was less enthusiastic. Writing on Truth Social, and without naming any group, Trump said the hostages had to be freed by the time he was sworn in.

  • Christian McCaffrey's season 'potentially' over after knee injury in 49ers' loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as “potentially” season-ending in the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

  • Opposition brewing against federal proposal to cap emissions on oil and gas industry

    There have been setbacks, ominous signals, and now a potential cap on emissions. It's rarely been smooth sailing for this province's oil and gas industry. As CBC’s Terry Roberts reports, the current path is turbulent.

  • Canada to buy helicopters, drones to meet Trump's demand for tighter border security

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with tariffs that could weaken the country's economy, the Trudeau government is promising to tighten up monitoring at the shared border to address his concerns.On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power & Politics, that the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of the Canada Border Services Agency have prepared a list of "additional measures that they think would be important for the

  • German leader Scholz vows more Ukraine aid and defends his phone call with Putin

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than two years Monday and vowed to keep supporting Kyiv in the war, just weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked him for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conflict is approaching a pivotal new phase, with the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump taking office next month and potentially determining the trajectory of the war after the president-elect’s pledge to end the fighting, with few details. Ukraine is sensitive to whether cracks might be appearing in the unity of its Western allies behind helping it against Russia, as Putin banks on outlasting that commitment.

  • Newsroom Ready: LeBlanc says Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become 51st state

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was joking when he suggested Canada should become the 51st state. Trump made the comment during a dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau days after threatening Canada with punishing import tariffs. Fox News reported that Trump made the comment in response to the Canadians raising concerns that tariffs would hurt their economy but LeBlanc says it was said in jest. (Dec. 3, 2024)

  • Trudeau told Trump Americans would also suffer if tariffs are imposed, a Canadian minister says

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Donald Trump that Americans would also suffer if the president-elect follows through on a plan to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products, a Canadian minister who attended their recent dinner said Monday. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the United States.

  • Top US House Democrat calls on Biden to pardon 'working-class Americans'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to pardon some "working-class Americans" after drawing criticism for pardoning his own son, Hunter Biden. "During his final weeks in office, President Biden should exercise the high level of compassion he has consistently demonstrated throughout his life, including toward his son, and pardon on a case-by-case basis the working-class Americans in the federal prison system whose lives have been ruined by unjustly aggressive prosecutions for nonviolent offenses," Jeffries said in a statement.

  • Former Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown to appear at committee probing foreign interference

    Former Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he will appear before a House committee looking into foreign interference.The House of Commons standing committee on public safety and national security is looking into allegations that agents of the Government of India have engaged in electoral interference and criminal activities in Canada. Last week, MPs on that committee summoned Brown, currently mayor of Brampton, Ont., after he declined previous invitations.In a social media post

  • Ex-ballerina sentenced to 20 years in Florida for manslaughter in husband's killing

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020.

  • PCs, NDP jointly contest Liberal plan to pick next privacy commissioner

    It’s a rare day when PC Leader Tony Wakeham and NDP Leader Jim Dinn hold a news conference together. But on Tuesday the duo shared concerns about how the governing Liberals are choosing the province’s next privacy commissioner. The parties expected to receive information about the several candidates who were interviewed, so they could decide for themselves who was best suited for the job. The CBC’s Mark Quinn reports.

  • Sister of domestic murder victim details destruction of family in wake of killing

    The death and destruction in the Crosschild family didn't stop at the domestic murder of Autumn, a 25-year-old Indigenous woman killed by Brandon Yellowfly, the man she once wanted to marry.Crosschild's older sister Nikki-Lee Heavyrunner delivered a powerful victim impact statement in Calgary's Indigenous courtroom Tuesday.She told Justice Allison Kuntz that in the year after her sister was killed, she also planned funerals for her mother and brother — blaming both of those deaths on the toll of

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.