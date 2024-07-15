Canada apologizes to nine First Nations after labelling Dakota and Lakota as refugees

WHITECAP DAKOTA FIRST NATION, SASKATCHEWAN — Canada's Crown-Indigenous Relations minister has apologized to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan following decades of labelling the Dakota and Lakota as refugees

Gary Anandasangaree delivered the apology at a ceremony at Whitecap Dakota First Nation south of Saskatoon.

He says the groups should have been fully recognized as First Nations in Canada.

By being referred to as refugees, the Dakota and Lakota were not included in treaty negotiations, and Canada viewed them as being American despite their strong presence north of the border.

They’ve historically had a more fraught relationship with Canada, including having smaller reserves and fewer economic supports than other Indigenous groups.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation signed a self-government agreement with Canada in 2023, which officially recognized its members as Aboriginal Peoples under the Constitution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press