Canada's Abel double dips with 2 medals on final day of Montreal Diving World Series

Canada's Jennifer Abel completed her hometown Montreal Diving World Series with a pair of medals on Sunday.

Abel, born in Montreal, and partner Francois Imbeau-Dulac, from nearby Saint-Lazare, Que., ran away with gold in the mixed three-metre synchro event after Abel took bronze in the women's three-metre earlier in the day.

The duo scored 325.20 points to top the podium. Great Britain's Grace Reid and Thomas Daley (300.84) snatched silver by less than one point over Germany's Tina Punzel and Lou Massenberg (300.15).

"The entire weekend was absolutely great, and finishing with a gold medal is just the cherry on the sundae," said Imbeau-Dulac.

After the two initial compulsory dives, the Canadians really hit their stride.

"We had a shaky start," said Imbeau-Dulac, "After that we crushed our optionals and managed to get 25 points ahead, which is a massive difference."

Earlier, Abel scored 364.80 in the women's three-metre to beat out fellow Canadian Pamela Ware for the final spot on the podium. Ware, from Ville Lemoyne, Que., scored 351.75 points.

China took home gold and silver in the event, with Tingmao Shi (381.75) edging out Han Wang (376.10) by just over five points.

Abel had previously won silver alongside Melissa Citrini-Beaulieue in the women's synchro three-metre springboard on Friday to finish with one of each medal for the weekend.

In the lone men's event of the day, Lasalle, Que., native Vincent Riendeau struggled to a fifth-place finish in the 10-metre springboard at 426.25 points, over 100 back of a podium position.

China continued its strong showing with gold and silver once again, as Bo Qiu (568.15) and Jian Yang (551.40) blew away the competition. Russia's Aleksandr Bondar won bronze with 531.15 points.