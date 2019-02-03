Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand captures ski big air bronze at worlds

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand continued his recent run of success with a ski big air bronze at the freestyle world championships in Solitude, Utah.

It was the first world championship medal for the 24-year-old from Quebec City, who earned a pair of silver medals last weekend at the X Games in Aspen in the slopestyle and big air events.

"The 2019 season has been amazing for me with three consecutive podiums. I'm really happy with my performance," said Beaulieu-Marchand, who won slopestyle bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I had planned a little bonus for my third jump but I wasn't able to pull it off."

Switzerland's Fabien Boesch earned gold, while Sweden's Henrik Harlaut took silver. Evan McEachran, the other Canadian in the big air final, placed ninth.

"Unfortunately on my first jump I went a little bigger than expected and touched my hands down, and then the second time, I guess my grab in the air slipped off at the start," the 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., said.

"I can't complain as I wasn't even sure if I could ski this week due to an injury but I am feeling decent and looking forward to the slopestyle competition."

