Canada's Barrette earns 2nd gold at Pan Am track cycling championships

Canada's Hugo Barrette raced to gold in the men's sprint at the Pan American track championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Saturday.

Barrette, from Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., was the second-fastest qualifier, but took down Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, the top qualifier, in the best-of-three final after winning the first and final races.

"It was a long day with four rides in the final after Nicholas flatted at full speed in ride three," said Barrette, who also won the Kreinin on Thursday. "He was a very worthy competitor and put on a great show. I'm really proud to defend my Pan Am title and I'm looking forward to the World Cup season."

Meanwhile, the Canadian duo of Allison Beveridge and Steph Roorda won the silver medal in the women's Madison. They scored 25 points, three points behind the winning team from Mexico. The United States finished third with 20 points.

In other Canadian results, Amelia Walsh was sixth in the women's 500-metre time trial with Maggie Coles-Lyster in 13th. Aidan Caves finished ninth overall in the men's Omnium, after winning the first of four events. In the women's individual pursuit, Laurie Jaussaume was fifth and Miriam Brouwer seventh.

After four days of competition, Canada has two gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

The Continental Championships offer valuable points for nations ranking in qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.