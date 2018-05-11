Canada's Imbeau-Dulac, Gagne qualify for 3-metre final at Calgary Diving Grand Prix

Canada's Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagne advanced to the men's three-metre springboard final at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Friday.

Imbeau-Dulac placed second in his semifinal with a total score of 424.55 points. The top finisher was Japan's Ken Terauchi, who scored 449.40. Australia's James Connor claimed the final qualifying spot at 399.60.

Gagne, a Montreal native, placed third in his semifinal with 401.95 and needed a good final dive to advance.

Great Britain's Jack Haslam (422.95) and China's Jianfeng Peng (413.15) also qualified for the final, which takes place on Sunday.

Imbeau-Dulac, from Vanier, Que., finished fifth in the same event at the FINA Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia last week.

On the women's side, Calgary's Caeli McKay qualified for the women's 10-metre open platform final, while Victoria, B.C.'s Celina Toth fell just short of the cut.

Both Canadians competed in the first semifinal. McKay placed second with 3016.15 points. Toth, meanwhile, fell just under 12 points short of qualifying with 289.75 to finish fourth.

China's Yanxin Zhu and Australia's Anna Rose Keating rounded out the qualifiers from Semifinal A. Joining them in Sunday's final are China's Wei Lu and Great Britain's Lois Toulson and Robyn Birch.