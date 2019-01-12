Canada's Justin Kripps wins World Cup bobsleigh silver

Canadian pilot Justin Kripps and brakeman Cam Stones finished second in the bobsleigh World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany on Saturday.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp finished in a two-run combined time of one minute, 39.01 seconds to take gold for a fourth time this season.

The Canadians – who finished 0.11 seconds behind the Germans – held a slight lead after the first run, but for the second week in a row, Friedrich powered past them to take gold.

"It was another good challenge against him. It's lots of fun to have that tie, and then to be out here battling with him each week on the World Cup," Kripps said in a press release. "Our focus really is trying to prepare for the world championships in Whistler. Hopefully once we get out of Germany we will be able to get a win against them."

Canadians Nick Poloniato and Ryan Sommer also finished ninth with a two-run combined time of one minute, 40.03 seconds.

Kripps piloted Canada to a two-man bobsleigh gold with brakeman Alex Kopacz at last year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea; the duo tied with Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis for the Olympic title.