Canada's Roni Remme wins alpine combined silver for 1st career World Cup podium

Canada's Roni Remme will bring home a World Cup silver medal from the women's alpine combined event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.

Remmi, of Collingwood, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes 15.58 seconds, just 0.38 behind the winner, Italy's Federica Brignone.

"I wasn't as nervous as I thought I might be. This weather, the snow, this atmosphere [reminded me of spring skiing]. I love spring skiing. I tried to stay calm and just go for it," Remme, who was fifth in the event at the world championships earlier this month in Are, Sweden, told Alpine Canada.

"I felt like I've built on my [downhill] skiing all week and I'm really excited about my downhill [run] today. I really tried to attack it more today, and I was really surprised when I came down [and wasn't] too far out. I tried to stay calm for the slalom and give it all I've got. I still can't believe what happened today."

Remme's teammate, Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que., was 13th after the downhill and finished 13th overall following the slalom.

World Cup hat trick

Brignone completed a World Cup hat trick by winning the alpine combined event at Crans-Montana for the third straight year.

Wendy Holdener was third, trailing 1.04 behind Brignone, two weeks after retaining her world title in combined.

Brignone also won a World Cup combined at the sun-bathed Swiss venue for the past two seasons and was runner-up to Mikaela Shiffrin in another combined event in February 2017.

Shiffrin, the clear leader in the World Cup overall standings, skipped the Crans-Montana race weekend to rest after the worlds.

In men's alpine giant slalom racing earlier Sunday, Calgary's Trevor Philp and Erik Read made significant moves on a fast, and technical second run to finish 17th and 22nd, respectively in Bansko, Bulgaria.