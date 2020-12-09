Breaking News:

Canada and Britain sign agreement for post-Brexit trade, legislation to follow

OTTAWA — Canada and Britain say they've signed a deal to keep trade flowing smoothly after the U.K. leaves the European Union at the end of the year.

The two countries reached an agreement in principle in November.

The Liberal government has given notice that a bill to implement the deal in Canadian law is coming to the House of Commons imminently.

Trade between the two countries has been covered by Canada's agreement with Europe as a whole, but those terms will no longer apply once Britain's departure from the union takes effect at the end of December.

That would have meant new tariffs on goods such as cars, seafood, beef and maple syrup absent a pact between the two countries.

While this deal maintains the terms of the Canada-EU deal, Canada and the U.K. are to keep working on another, more tailored trade agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • BC’s Midwives Are on the Brink of a Burnout Crisis

    British Columbia’s 300 midwives are calling on the province for support and better pay as the pandemic stretches them to the breaking  point. Midwives’ workloads have  increased rapidly during the pandemic as more families, particularly in  rural and remote areas, want to avoid both travel and giving birth in  high-exposure areas like hospitals. And according to a recent report,  B.C. could lose a number of the midwives who together deliver about  one-quarter of babies in the province if action isn’t taken quickly. “We’ve reached an urgent crisis point where  if we don’t support the midwifery profession, then we will be losing a  significant portion of our members in the next three to five years and  that will have a direct impact on patients,” said Lehe Spiegelman,  president of the Midwives Association of B.C. The results of a recent  survey of midwives in B.C. conducted by two University of British  Columbia researchers show how the pandemic has strained a profession  already facing major challenges. Two-thirds of midwives say  their workload has increased due to the pandemic and 77 per cent are  feeling burnt out, compared to 45 per cent who felt the same way in  2017. More than 80 per cent also reported making  their own PPE to protect themselves and patients at appointments, which  take place anywhere from a client’s home to a community clinic to a  hospital. And one in five midwives say they are  actively taking steps towards leaving the profession, more than double  the number doing so in 2017. “There are communities where they are  extremely reliant on midwifery care,” said Spiegelman. This is true  particularly for culturally safe care in Indigenous communities and  “could have a direct impact on maternity services across the province.” A September report from the Sustainable Midwifery Practice Taskforce — conducted by a  group of midwife researchers, professors and sector leaders — laid out  pre-existing issues with burnout, stress and financial instability in  the profession in B.C., where midwives are paid less than their  counterparts in other provinces. The vast majority of midwives are paid  through fee-for-service, not salaries, meaning time off and  administrative duties are unpaid. Under the current agreement with the provincial government that covers most midwives, very few have  sufficient paid time off for illness or family leave, the report noted. This means they lose pay if they are exposed to COVID-19 and need to self-isolate. Midwives also haven’t been included  in the pandemic pay boost programs for frontline workers rolled out by  government, despite about a quarter reporting more financial difficulty  meeting in basic needs since March. And previous research shows higher pay is  one of the key solutions to retaining midwives, preventing burnout and  ensuring quality patient care. Spiegelman says the exclusion from pandemic  pay signals a lack of respect for the important role midwives play not  only in birth but in parental and postpartum health. “Midwives feel very undervalued by the  health-care system, to be left out of these basic programs to support  health-care workers,” she said. “It’s important that we value those  frontline workers, and that we value birthing options.” An October 2019 collective agreement offer  from government was rejected by 65 per cent of midwives. Negotiations  resumed over the summer, but the union has now requested arbitration. Speigelman says she is hopeful the result  will reflect the important role midwives play, pandemic or not, and can  lay the groundwork for a more supportive work environment for new  midwives as well. “I would like to see the profession expand so that we can continue to provide options for families in B.C.,” she said.Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee

  • Calgary police lay murder charges more than two decades after two men shot in home

    Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years. Police say two people entered a home in the city's southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed.The two intruders then fled the scene.Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home.Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest.Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Avoid quarantine in Hawaii? WestJet offers COVID-19 testing for Canadians to bypass 14-day rule

    For Canadians looking to get away from the cold, snowy winter weather, WestJet is offering a way to travel to Hawaii without having to quarantine in the destination.

  • Calgary doctors redeployed as hospitals face growing wave of COVID-19 patients

    As Calgary hospitals begin to heave under a growing wave of very sick COVID-19 patients, plans originally drawn up in the spring to address a "worst-case scenario" have been unearthed and work is underway to rearrange and redeploy hundreds of health-care providersAs of Monday afternoon, 184 people with COVID were being cared for in Calgary hospitals, including 32 in intensive care.That number is on track to double in the next two weeks, according to Dr. Yael Moussadji, medical lead for the physician workforce plan in the Calgary zone, who has been involved with Alberta Health Services' COVID task force since the start of the pandemic."We are trending along that worst-case scenario and that's scary for everybody involved because it's not a hypothetical. We know we're going to be seeing this. It's a scary place to be," she said.In the spring, the plan to free up beds and health-care providers never had to be implemented. But that has changed with Alberta's unrelenting second wave.Hundreds volunteerAccording to Moussadji, 623 AHS-appointed physicians in the Calgary zone — ranging from family doctors and internal medicine physicians to surgeons and pediatricians — have volunteered to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, on designated wards and in long-term care. Some are already doing that work on hospital units around the city,Within that group, about 60 non-ICU doctors (pediatric and adult emergency room physicians and critical care cardiologists) are also in the queue to be redeployed to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care.As of this week, four of them have started working in the ICU.More than 30 pediatric ICU nurses have also volunteered to work in adult intensive care units, Moussadji said.And an additional 75 community-based physicians (family doctors) have also stepped up but have not yet been called into action."The next two weeks are going to be challenging. We're going to see a significant reduction in services as we have to ramp up our staffing and require more capacity in our hospitals," said Moussadji.COVID beds are being opened in stages, and as that happens, additional groups of doctors and nurses will be brought in to staff those beds. Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS,  cautioned on Friday that staffing remains a challenge across the province.AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta recently relaunched a physician registry. It includes questions on ability to practise, interest in being redeployed, where they can be reassigned and their associated training.According to Yiu, 8,800 of Alberta's 11,000 physicians have responded to the redeployment request, indicating they are willing to be contacted by AHS.For Calgary neurologist Dr. Katie Wiltshire, volunteering to care for COVID patients was the right thing to do."I went to medical school to help people.… I have this inherent and strong sense of duty to serve. And that's what I'm going to do," she said.But the decision is fraught with a host of personal worries."I'm fearful of a lot of things. I'm fearful of catching the virus.… I'm fearful of bringing the virus home to my family. I"m fearful of passing it on to our elderly parents who help with child care," she said.And there are professional concerns, too. Wiltshire says she is confident in the teams working to prepare doctors for redeployment, but the prospect of providing care outside her specialty in the midst of a pandemic is daunting."But I"m still fearful that I'm not the best person to be caring for patients with COVID. It's been nearly a decade since I cared for patients whose main concern wasn't neurological. So I'm definitely fearful."Work to prepareThere is no doubt that health-care providers are battling significant angst as they prepare to take on a growing surge of very sick COVID-19 patients."A lot of physicians are concerned," said Moussadji, who believes doctors are growing more comfortable treating people with the virus now that more is known about it.They're being redeployed — to designated hospital wards and intensive care units — in teams with a specialist in charge to ensure there is built-in support and to protect against over-extending people.Doctors have been fit tested for the proper personal protective equipment and they're also being offered online education as they prepare to be redeployed.But health officials are also planning for a time when there simply aren't enough of the designated specialists to act as team leaders.And they've asked surgeons to step in and set up COVID-19 units if that happens."At that point, I would assume we'll have to shut most of our elective procedures down. I don't know if we're going to reach that point," she said.The next two weeks will very likely determine whether that is a path health officials are forced to take."We put our feet down.… We keep doing the work and planning. As long as we're prepared, that's the best we can do. We have phenomenal people working on this and so I have every confidence we can do it," she said."Personally speaking, it's scary."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • High tide floods Venice as dike-on-demand wasn't activated

    High tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice on Tuesday, propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted, and an experimental system of inflatable barriers wasn’t activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city.The system, while still in an experimental phase, gets activated when high tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 metres (4 feet, 4 inches). Tuesday's tide was predicted to reach 1.25 metres. Instead, it kept rising, to a height of 1.38 metres, in late afternoon.Some shops were flooded, and Venetians waded in water as they scrambled to set out raised walkways. Damage to shops and other business was destined to compound the suffering already sharply felt in Venice’s economy by tourism largely washed away by the pandemic.“Unfortunately, the weather is freer than us. It does what it wants,” Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said ruefully, referring to the stronger-than-expected winds that whipped across the Adriatic from Croatia’s coastline.In July, Venice successfully carried out a trial run of the ambitious anti-flood system, which consists of 78 barriers that can be inflated when needed to rise from the sea like a kind of dike-on-demand. The system is dubbed Moses after the Biblical figure, who, in the Old Testament account, parted the waters of the Red Sea.Just over a year ago, Venice experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years when the water reached 1.87 metres (6 1/2 feet) in the city.The new movable barrier system is designed to protect the city from tides as high as three meters (10 feet).A tide of 1.20 metres (four feet) was predicted for Wednesday, and workers were arriving to prepare to activate the barrier system hours before then, the mayor said.“We’re working to activate Moses tonight in view of the peak prediction for tomorrow (Wednesday),” Brugnaro said. The barriers would likely be activated shortly after midnight, he said.Noting that the system was still in the experimental stage, the mayor said “more rapid protocols” to activate it were needed, in view of Tuesday's flooding.The Associated Press

  • Despite setbacks, Kejimkujik Park saw good visitation numbers

    Despite numerous bumps in the road this past summer, visitors made their way to Kejimkujik National Park in “remarkable” numbers, according to a park official. “It’s really interesting to see, because we had our campground closed, we had COVID-19 and at Kejimkujik Seaside we had some black bear activity for about a month-and-a-half that affected the stats,” said Sophie Borcoman, visitor experience manager for the park. “Given all of those factors, our numbers are still quite remarkable. We didn’t really see any dips in our back-country numbers, which is very good.” Keji Seaside’s drop was notable, however. The park saw 5,000 visitors, down from about 11,000 last year. At the main campground, there were about 23,000 visitors, about 41,000 fewer than last year. Mainland Kejimkujik has been undergoing a major refurbishment since January, which saw the replacement of all 10 washrooms. All the buildings are being made wheelchair accessible and gender neutral, including the showers - a first for Parks Canada. As well, new wastewater management and water treatment facilities were built. To complete the work, all of Jeremy’s Bay campground and its 360 campsites were closed, as were the facilities at Jim Charles Point, which includes rustic cabins and 0Tentik shelters. Back country camping was still available. Parks Canada is investing $3 billion to rehabilitate the infrastructure assets at national parks, historic sites, and national marine conservation areas across the country. “There has been no investment in our infrastructure since the park opened more than 50 years,” said Keji’s Borcoman. “The idea of these new facilities is looking at a long life span, low maintenance and they are environmentally-friendly.” Construction began in January, and although COVID-19 threw a wrench in some of the plans the contractors did a good job of working around the delays, according to Borcoman. “The pandemic certainly presented some delays with material acquisition, but our contractor has been able to re-schedule and actually advance other parts of the project while they were waiting for materials to arrive,” she said. “So things are on track to be up and ready for the opening of our campground during the May long weekend.” Parks Canada recently announced that its reservation system, which normally opens in January, will now not open until April 23. “That’s really going to give visitors a great opportunity to make more informed decisions about their vacation plans for the summer of 2021, and it will certainly allow us to have additional time to monitor what is going on with the pandemic,” said Borcoman. In addition, all of the new buildings will have the ability to be heated and have the water running through the winter, which will allow the park to broaden its seasons. “We’re looking at the future potential for winter offerings. We will be working on a business case for that in the next few months. Hopefully, it will be something we can offer our visitors in the near future,” said Borcoman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • Drone's on for Southgate

    After some debate, Southgate council authorized the purchase of a drone with an infrared camera for $15,000. The money will come from building department fees.   It will allow inspections from the air, and there is at least one, and perhaps two four-storey structure on the horizon, said Chief Building Official Bev Fisher.   The drone could also be used to track down problems in municipal drains, said CAO Dave Milliner.  The fire department recently paid a bill of about $1,000 for use of similar equipment belonging to Grey Highlands, to check for any hot spots while fighting a grass fire.   Dep.-Mayor Milne inquired about associated costs, and was told that the training for an operator’s licence is $500 per person.   Coun. Jason Rice asked about the use of the drone and Mr. Fisher said it would not be to go looking for infractions, but only in response to complaints because that is Southgate’s model of bylaw enforcement.   The purchase was authorized, with Deputy-Mayor Milne and Coun. Rice voting in opposition. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Membertou director of education says safety comes first

    MEMBERTOU — The director of education for Membertou First Nation says parents who have travelled to COVID-19 hotspots like Halifax should notify the school and transfer their kids to e-learning for the next 14 days. “We have a population that is much more susceptible to COVID-19 because of (chronic) illnesses, so it's really important that we ensure that it doesn’t come into our schools,” said Darren Googoo. Mi’kmaq communities continue to combat high rates of diabetes and according to Diabetes Canada, the Indigenous population remains one of the highest at-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that Type 2 diabetes creates an increased risk of serious complications from the COVID-19. And after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned on Nov. 17 that there were signs of community spread in the Halifax region, the community of Membertou began warning the public about travelling there. Googoo began asking parents to notify the school and begin e-learning lessons from home if they had travelled there. “Parents since then have called us and let us know that they will be putting their child in an e-learning environment for the next two weeks,” said Googoo. Since March, the school began transitioning to an e-learning environment. Students take part virtually from their homes and can still interact with their teachers virtually. Classes were capped at 12 in the in-person classroom when the classes resumed in September as another safety measure. Social-distancing and proper spacing remain a priority for the school and Googoo said the buildings are disinfected. Googoo said in-person classes are still a preferred way to learn though. “It's always better to learn in person than over the internet, or video conferences, or packages set home,” said Googoo. He said many of the students who remained home after the initial announcement could be ready to go back to classes if they're not displaying symptoms. “We as a community and as school are doing everything we can to keep the learning environment safe for their children,” said Googoo. Witer break is set to run Dec. 23-Jan. 1 and Googoo said warnings about travel will likely come from chief and council leadership. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccine

    WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review before the U.S. government decides whether to allow millions to get the shots.The Food and Drug Administration posted a positive review of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will hold a public hearing on Thursday. Next week, it will do the same thing for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.A look at the process:FDA REVIEWThe agency's scientific review is a key step — not just for the U.S. — but for countries around the world weighing whether to begin using a vaccine. Teams of FDA scientists scrutinize tens of thousands of pages of technical data provided by the companies, focusing on vaccine effectiveness, safety, side effects and the manufacturing process needed to ensure the quality and consistency of the doses.Up until now, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had only released minimal results about their vaccine’s safety and performance in company press releases. The details have yet to be reviewed and published in a medical journal.Unlike most other regulatory agencies worldwide, the FDA reanalyzes raw company data to verify results. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says that careful approach carries weight far beyond the U.S.“The FDA is known around the world for its rigorous standards for safety and efficacy,” Hahn told The Associated Press. “I think you’ll see with the data we’re going to provide at the meeting that we have done our job.”VACCINE EXPERT MEETINGNext, a group of about two dozen outside experts weighs in on the FDA’s findings and gives their own assessment. The panelists have expertise in vaccines, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is not required to follow their advice, though it usually does.The daylong event also gives the agency a chance to pull back the curtain on its review process and try to assure the public that the vaccine was independently vetted. That confidence will be critical for the country’s largest-ever vaccination effort. The meeting concludes with the panel’s non-binding vote on whether the vaccine should be authorized for use in the U.S.“It’s both the transparency and the actual data that I think will be very important,” Hahn said. “What are experts outside the agency asking? I think that will be very informative for the American people.”FDA DECISIONHow soon does the FDA make a decision? There is no deadline for a ruling, but FDA's Marks said he hoped a decision on the Pfizer vaccine could come by the following week.Importantly, if the FDA gives the thumbs-up, it would still only allow limited use in certain high-risk groups because final-stage studies are not yet complete. That comes under FDA's “emergency use authorization,” which is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis. The decision amounts to a careful calculation between potential benefits and risks.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • Meng's lawyer suggests RCMP and border agency jointly controlled her before arrest

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer involved in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport two years ago says the Mounties would have stepped in if she had tried to flee while in the custody of officials from the Canada Border Services Agency. Sgt. Ross Lundie completed his testimony at the B.C. Supreme Court today as part of an evidence-gathering hearing in the Huawei executive's extradition case. Her lawyers are trying to prove that the RCMP and the border agency co-ordinated a covert criminal investigation under the guise of a routine border exam in order to gather evidence for American investigators. Each RCMP and border officer to testify so far has told the court they saw their organizations as having good relations but separate and independent mandates. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, sought to establish during cross-examination of Lundie that those lines were more blurred.Under questioning, Lundie agreed that RCMP officers observed Meng as she was intercepted by border officers after her plane landed at the gate and that Mounties were also in a room with a one-way mirror during her immigration exam. "From the moment Meng was met by CBSA at the gate, she would not be leaving the airport except under the arrest of the RCMP," Peck proposed to Lundie."Yes."She was under the "control" of both RCMP and the border agency at the airport, Peck suggested. "She was being examined by CBSA and we were there, our presence was there," Lundie said. "You would not have let her flee," Peck said."That's fair."Meng's lawyers are gathering evidence to support an abuse of process claim next year, in which they will argue her arrest was unlawfully executed and she should be freed.Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud and conspiracy charges based on allegations that both she and Huawei deny. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Food prices are set to rise in 2021 — and farmers, food-insecure people will take a hit

    A Canadian family of four can expect to spend almost $700 more on food next year, according to a report released Tuesday. That’s about a five per cent increase compared to 2020. The annual study, a collaboration between food researchers at four universities now in its 11th year, uses economic data, observed market trends and AI to predict food prices. Their analysis shows that meat, baked goods and vegetables will likely see the greatest increases, reflecting the pandemic-related challenges — from COVID-19 outbreaks in processing plants to low oil prices — that have faced Canada’s still-resilient food supply chain this year. “With the exception of some short-term hoarding of high-demand food products, the various supply chains continue to function remarkably well,” said James Vercammen, project co-lead and professor of land and food systems at the University of British Columbia. “But consumers need to understand that Canada imports a sizable fraction of its fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S., Mexico and other countries. The potential exists for significant disruptions in these imports if there (are additional waves) of the COVID-19 pandemic.” About 78 per cent of produce eaten in B.C. is imported, mostly from the U.S., according to a report commissioned by Metro Vancouver this year. And while those supply chains have remained relatively intact, they’re not immune. For instance, record-low oil prices at the start of the pandemic pushed down the value of the Canadian dollar. That made it more expensive to bring vegetables, fruits and other food into Canada, a trend Simon Somogyi, project co-lead and a professor at the University of Guelph, expects will continue into 2021, with fruits and vegetables costing about two to four per cent more. A global wheat shortage will also probably push up the price of wheat, he noted. That will directly impact the cost of baked goods, which are expected to cost up to two per cent more next year. Meat will also see a price increase of between four and six per cent. Canada’s meat processing system, which is highly consolidated (three abattoirs process 95 per cent of the beef eaten in Canada, for example), was hit by several outbreaks early in the pandemic and needed to shut down. The cost of those closures and subsequent purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) will likely be passed on to consumers, said Somogyi.   Overall, these increases will result in higher food prices across the board. According to the report — which breaks down the anticipated increase by age category and gender — Canadians can expect to pay from $2,016 for a child between one and three years old up to $3,974 for a teenage boy. A woman between 31 and 50 can expect to pay about $3,193, while a man of the same age can anticipate spending about $3,559. “Families with less means will be significantly challenged in 2021, and many will be left behind,” said Sylvain Charlebois, project lead and director of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab. “Immunity to higher food prices requires more cooking, more discipline and more research. It’s as simple as that.” Or perhaps not. “We already had very high levels of food insecurity in Canada” before the pandemic, said Hannah Wittman, professor of land and food systems at the University of British Columbia. “If you want to increase food security, simply focusing on food prices isn’t going to resolve it.” About 3.8 million Canadians were food insecure before the pandemic, according to Statistics Canada. That number had risen by about four per cent, to 5.3 million, by May 2020 and is expected to continue rising as the pandemic drags on.Women, Black people, Indigenous people, people of colour and families with children — the same groups that have borne the brunt of the pandemic — are most at risk, Wittman said. Researchers at PROOF, a research project on food insecurity based at the University of Toronto, have noted that wages are the main source of income for roughly 65 per cent of food-insecure Canadians. Low-wage jobs and precarious work situations, including many that have been proven essential during the pandemic, are to blame, they say. Valerie Tarasuk, the lead researcher at PROOF, also pointed out that many people struggling to make ends meet don’t have time to go to a food bank, let alone spend more time on cooking and planning. The annual income for someone working full time at the minimum hourly wage — from $12.15 in Newfoundland and Labrador to $16 in Nunavut — is $27,600. Assuming they have no children or other dependants, an adult could expect to spend, on average, 12 per cent of their income on food, according to the report’s estimates. If they are supporting a child or teenager, that could climb to 22 per cent, or $6,072, on average. But hungry people aren’t the only ones struggling with Canadian food prices, which are among the lowest in the developed world, according to the World Economic Forum. “Farmers are also really suffering with some really low food prices,” Wittman said. About 14.6 per cent of each food dollar goes to farms, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, and the situation is similar in Canada. However, the majority of this profit goes towards the costs of production, explained Darrin Qualman, director of climate crisis policy at the National Farmers Union, because a handful of companies control the market for seeds, fertilizers and other inputs. This has contributed to skyrocketing levels of farm debt in Canada, which reached $115 billion this year. Meanwhile, net income has dropped, hovering around $10 billion annually since the mid-1980s, rates unseen since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, Canada’s three major grocery chains — Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro — control 63 per cent of grocery stores in Canada. That gives them a consolidated hold on the industry, which makes it difficult for farmers and processors to negotiate more financially sustainable prices. “Part of why our food is so inexpensive in comparison to other countries is that we’re downloading costs onto farmers, many of whom aren’t making a living, and we’re not including social, public health and environmental externalities, which are borne by the public,” Wittman said. “We need a whole system change where we improve people’s income so they can afford to pay higher food prices that actually reflect the true cost of production — including social, health and ecological externalities.” Marc Fawcett-Atkinson / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada's National ObserverMarc Fawcett-Atkinson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

  • Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

    JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year. In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party. “A change in the country’s leadership is needed,” Saar said. “Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can’t, and won’t be able to, provide either.” A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries. But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. He took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to the Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary. While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if a vote is held. In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls. Netanyahu this year formed a coalition with his main rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, with the stated aim of managing the coronavirus crisis. But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and paralysis. Gantz last week voted in favour of a preliminary motion to dissolve parliament and hold new elections. Although last ditch negotiations are taking place to save the coalition, parliament is expected to make a final decision this month on what would be the fourth national election in just two years. Josef Federman, The Associated Press

  • Toronto Raptors Bring Lucky Toonie To Tampa

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri placed the $2 coin underneath the floorboards of the court the team with practice on for the 2020/2021 season.

  • Baltimore's new mayor: Goal is to 'preserve' people's lives

    Baltimore’s newly elected mayor was sworn into office Tuesday after he was elected on a platform of reducing crime, investing in schools, streamlining City Hall and creating opportunities for young people. Democrat Brandon Scott raised his right hand and took the oath of office at City Hall’s rotunda. Now, Baltimore’s 52nd mayor faces the monumental task of moving the city past one of its lowest points. “We will celebrate our wins, but this term is fundamentally about doing the hard work to put Baltimore on a better path,” Scott said after he was sworn in. “I am not a saviour for our city. No one is coming to save us. We have the ability to save ourselves, but we can only do that together." The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row, and its population, businesses and tax revenues have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Scott, 36, served as city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. His peers selected him for that job after Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid scandal and then-council President Bernard “Jack” Young rose to take her place. Scott in June defeated Young and a slew of other Democrats for the party’s nomination to lead the majority-Black city. He then defeated Republican Shannon Wright, a non-profit executive. With his parents standing behind him, Scott said his goal is to “preserve the lives of all Baltimoreans.” He said the consequences of not having an effective crime-fighting strategy in Maryland’s largest city “are measured in the loss of Black lives.” The Associated Press

  • UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

    LONDON — A nurse rolled up 90-year-old Margaret Keenan’s sleeve and administered a shot watched round the world -– the first jab in the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicking off an unprecedented global effort to try to end a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people.Keenan, a retired shop clerk from Northern Ireland who celebrates her birthday next week, was at the front of the line at University Hospital Coventry to receive the vaccine that was approved by British regulators last week.The U.K. is the first Western country to deliver a broadly tested and independently reviewed vaccine to the general public. The COVID-19 shot was developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union regulators may approve it in the coming days or weeks.“All done?” Keenan asked nurse May Parsons. “All done,” came the reply, as hospital staff broke into applause and also clapped for her as she was wheeled down a corridor.“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue “Merry Christmas” T-shirt with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”The second injection, in a fitting bit of drama, went to an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.The fanfare was good cheer to the nation, if but for a moment. Authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring. The U.K. has seen over 61,000 deaths in the pandemic — more than any other country in Europe — and has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed cases.“This really feels like the beginning of the end,? said Stephen Powis, medical director for the National Health Service in England. “It’s been a really dreadful year, 2020 — all those things that we are so used to, meeting friends and family, going to the cinema, have been disrupted. We can get those back. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not next month. But in the months to come.?But it is important beyond these shores. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions.On Saturday, Russia began vaccinations with its Sputnik V vaccine, and China has also begun giving its own domestically made shots to its citizens and selling them abroad. But those are being viewed differently because neither countries’ vaccines have finished the late-stage trials scientists consider essential for proving a serum is safe and effective.Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca and one developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna.Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer’s vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe. New results on a possible vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, according to early test results from Britain and Brazil. But that report, in the medical journal Lancet, showed that questions remain about how well it helps protect those over 55.British regulators approved the Pfizer shot Dec. 2, and the country has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff.Others must wait, and health officials have said that those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. For most people, it will be next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.U.K. health officials have worked for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups like school children and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the population.Questions arose about when the country's most prominent senior couple — Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99 — would get the vaccine and whether it would happen on camera.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appeared nonplussed when he was asked about it by NBC.“I’m not sure whether they’d do it on camera,’’ Raab said. “But I’m sure arrangements will be made according to the phased approach that I set out, and like any family, they would have felt the pressures and all the worries that surround this pandemic as well.’’The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed in the U.K. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those at highest risk from the virus.The program will be expanded when supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest. Britain plans to offer vaccines to everyone over the age of 50, as well as younger adults with health conditions that put them at greater risk.In England, the vaccine is being delivered to 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration.Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Authorities are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted.The U.K. has agreed to buy more than 350 million doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use.All these logistical challenges culminated Tuesday in Keenan’s vaccination by Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for the NHS for 24 years.“I’m just glad to be able to play a part on this historic day,” she said. “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”—-Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakDanica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • Man linked to white supremacist group gets 5 years in prison

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group that espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government. William Garfield Bilbrough IV was an “unabashed” member of the group, called The Base, and participated in its military-style training camps, a federal prosecutor said. Bilbrough, 20, was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. Prosecutors have said the two other group members, Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Mathews, discussed “the planning of violence” at the Richmond rally. Bilbrough participated in early discussions about travelling to Richmond but had tried to distance himself from the group shortly before his arrest, a prosecutor has said. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang told Bilbrough that his punishment is for his actions, not his extremist ideology. “Regardless of the viewpoints of The Base and its members, the law cannot tolerate the kind of violence that you were facilitating,” Chuang said. “You got yourself off this path before it got too far into violence.” Bilbrough was charged with conspiring to transport and harbour Mathews, who is accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada in 2019. Bilbrough pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts related to assisting Mathews, including a conspiracy charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Bilbrough answered a series of routine questions during Tuesday's hearing but declined to give a statement before Chuang sentenced him. The judge accepted the terms of a plea agreement in which prosecutors and Bilbrough's attorneys jointly recommended a five-year prison sentence. Lemley, a U.S. Army veteran from Elkton, Maryland, and Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, have pleaded not guilty to charges including transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony. Bilbrough was not charged with any firearms-related offences. Defence attorney Megan Coleman told the judge that Bilbrough recognizes the “gravity and the severity of his actions.” “It really is a tragic case from our perspective,” she said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom described Bilbrough as the “least culpable” of the three men and vowed to seek longer prison sentences for Lemley and Mathews if they're convicted. Mathews fled Canada after a Winnipeg Free Press reporter exposed him as a member of The Base in an August 2019 article. Bilbrough drove with Lemley to Michigan to pick up Mathews, knowing that the Canadian had entered the U.S. “to engage in subversive activity or other serious criminal behaviour,” Windom said. Lemley and Mathews also face separate but related federal charges in Delaware, where they shared a home. A closed-circuit television camera and microphone investigators installed in the home captured Lemley talking about using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and police officers, prosecutors said. “I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley said last December, according to prosecutors. Mathews talked about the Virginia rally as a “boundless” opportunity, authorities said. Mathews also videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing. An FBI undercover employee infiltrated the group, visiting the Delaware home and driving with Mathews and Lemley to a gun range in Maryland in January. Bilbrough was working as a pizza delivery driver and living with his grandmother in Denton, Maryland, at the time of his arrest. The case against the three men charged in Maryland are part of a larger investigation of The Base. In January, authorities in Georgia and Wisconsin arrested four other men linked to the group. Bilbrough participated in several training camps for The Base, including one in Georgia in August 2019, and appeared in a propaganda video for the group, according to prosecutors. They said Bilbrough had compared The Base favourably to al-Qaida and remarked to other Base members that the Islamic State group “doesn’t compare to us.” “By these statements, Bilbrough was boasting that The Base’s aspirations were greater than either terrorist organization,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. During a hearing in January, Windom displayed a photograph recovered from Bilbrough’s phone in which the defendant is holding up the severed head of a goat he killed in a “ritual sacrifice” at a training camp in Georgia for members of The Base. Bilbrough initially tried to kill the goat with a knife but failed, so he borrowed a gun to shoot it, Windom said. Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press