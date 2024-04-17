Canada’s CBC Welcomes $30M Gov’t Funding Boost & Says It Can Now “Preserve Jobs”

Following a tough few months that has seen mass layoffs, Canadian national broadcaster CBC has welcomed a one-year investment of CA$42M ($30.4M) from the federal government.

The move should ease the strain on the Schitt’s Creek pubcaster, with the funding for news and entertainment shows having risen from the prior year.

Contained within the Canadian government’s federal budget was also a provision of CA$40M over two years for the Canada Media Fund to support media productions, including those led by “equity-deserving groups.”

There is also CA$23M over three years for The Toronto International Film Festival, and official inclusion in the budget of previously announced Telefilm Canada funding of CA$100M over two years and Indigenous Screen Office funding of CA$65M million over five years.

CBC boss Catherine Tait described the move as “welcome news.”

“This investment, together with the steps we have taken since December, means we will be able to stabilize our operations, preserve jobs, and continue to invest in programs and services,” she added. “That is good news for Canadians, who continue to depend on their public broadcaster for trusted news and information, and great Canadian programming like the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The move comes after a tricky year for CBC. Last December, the corporation forecast CA$125M in financial pressure for the 2024–2025 fiscal year and CBC and Radio Canada have since initiated mass layoffs of around 140 people or 10% of the workforce, partnered with a big program spend reduction. At the time, Canada’s media guild reacted with shock.

The Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) also applauded the new budget.

“These investments come at a critical time as the industry continues to find its footing, following multiple years of turbulence and uncertainty,” said Reynolds Mastin, President and CEO, CMPA. “Today’s budget is a win for creators and audiences alike.”

