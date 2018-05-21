Canada comes close, loses to Puerto Rico in NORCECA Challenge Cup final

Looking to win the tournament on home soil, Canada instead had to settle for silver at the women's NORCECA Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament.

Playing in Edmonton on Sunday night, Canada dropped the gold medal match to Puerto Rico in five sets.

Canada jumped out to a lead, taking the first set 25-22, but then dropped the next two to fall behind 2-1.

"We wanted to win," said Canada's head coach, Marcello Abbondanza "I think we can improve on many things, but when we are only together for a short time it is very difficult."

They staged a comeback in the fourth set, winning 27-25 to force the rubber match in the fifth set.

Canada didn't have enough to pull off the victory, losing 15-8.

Alexa Gray of Calgary contributed 18 points to Canada's effort, while Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont., and Alicia Ogoms of Winnipeg had 10 apiece.

Cuba captured the bronze medal in a 3-0 match over Trinidad. Nicaragua finished in fifth place.

The tournament was part of the continental qualification system for the new Volleyball Nations League.