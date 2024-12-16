Canada’s deputy PM quits over Trump tariffs row with Trudeau

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Chrystia Freeland
Chrystia Freeland also serves as Canada’s finance minister

Justin Trudeau’s deputy prime minister has resigned and accused him of “political gimmicks”, in a major blow for the embattled Canadian leader.

Chrystia Freeland said she had major concerns about Mr Trudeau’s plan to confront Donald Trump’s “economic nationalism”, and suggested he had mismanaged the public finances with policies the country could “ill afford”.

In a resignation statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, she revealed that Mr Trudeau had asked her to leave her post as Finance Minister on Friday, and offered her another role in the Cabinet.

But she said the “only honest and viable path” would be for her to resign and return to the back benches, revealing that the pair had “found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada”.

Ms Freeland’s departure is the latest controversy to rock Mr Trudeau’s Liberal administration, which is facing wipeout in next year’s federal elections.

If an election was to be held today, the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, would win a substantial majority.

Canadian media reports suggest Ms Freeland had clashed with Mr Trudeau over his proposal for temporary tax breaks and other spending measures, announced by the minority government to bolster its ailing popularity.

They include a two-month tax cut on coffee, restaurants and takeaways, and some alcoholic drinks, which began on Saturday.

Budget statement

Ms Freeland’s resignation came ahead of a major budget statement, where she was expected to report the government had run up a much larger budget deficit than predicted in the last financial year.

Her resignation statement warned that Mr Trump’s “incoming administration is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs”.

“We need to take that threat extremely seriously,” she wrote.

“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford.”

Mr Trump threatened the tariffs on both Canada and Mexico on Nov 26, three weeks after his historic second presidential win.

Mr Trudeau flew to Florida to meet Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago later that week, where he said the pair had an “excellent conversation”.

Justin Trudeau and meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November
But the president-elect joked on social media that Canada could become the “51st state” if Mr Trudeau was not willing to accept significant tariffs, describing him as a “governor”.

Mr Trump has said he will impose tariffs if Canada does not secure its border with the US against illegal migrants and the flow of fentanyl. He has also called on Ottawa to increase its defence budget to at least the Nato target of two per cent of GDP.

The rising political turmoil at the top of Canadian politics comes after Mr Trudeau’s de facto coalition partners, the New Democratic Party, pulled out of a confidence-and-supply deal in September and left him running a minority government.

The situation has prompted speculation that a federal election will be called before the planned date of October 2025, which will mark a decade in office for Mr Trudeau.

  • Canada Finance Minister Freeland Abruptly Quits Amid Trump Rift

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet because of differences over how to prepare for the Trump administration, a stunning move that shakes the government.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxHow California Sees the World, and ItselfCity Hall Is HiringLondon’s Tube Fares Are Set to Rise by 4.6% Next YearAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsFreeland has been the most powerful

  • Toronto postal workers react after being ordered back to work

    Canada Post employees have been ordered to return to work on Tuesday, ending a strike that's lasted a month during the busiest time of the year for deliveries. CBC's Clara Pasieka got reaction from workers voicing their concerns outside Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

  • Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quits cabinet the day of fall economic statement

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from cabinet on the day she is set to present the government's fall economic statement.

  • Housing Minister Sean Fraser announces he won’t seek re-election

    Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced today that he will not seek re-election in the next federal election, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. “My kids aren’t getting any younger,” he said, adding that he plans to stay “engaged in politics.”

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation from cabinet sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told

