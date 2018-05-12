Canadian women end rugby 7s pool play with thrilling win over Ireland

Canada ended pool play at the World Women's Rugby Sevens event in Langford, B.C. Saturday with a thrilling 19-12 victory over Ireland.

With the win, Canada improved to 2-1 after a 24-10 triumph over Spain and a 22-7 opening loss to the top-ranked Australians.

Canada trailed Ireland with less than 30 seconds remaining until Charity Williams ran in a late try to clinch the victory for the host nation.

The Canadians move on to Sunday's quarterfinals, where they will face the second-place finisher in pool B.

Earlier against Spain, Williams ran for two tries for Canada, with Breanne Nicholas and Caroline Crossley scoring one try each.

"We needed the game to put us back in the forefront," said Williams, who sprinted half the length of the field for her first try.

Canada is on home turf this weekend looking to break out of an extended slump that saw the team finish fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia and fail to qualify for the medal round at a Sevens Series event in Japan.

Canada is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

Sara Kaljuvee had the crowd on its feet and cheering as she ran through several Spanish defenders, refusing to give up the ball.

"I just keep thinking I'm stronger than the next person out there," she said.

Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry said earlier the team needed to regroup after the loss to the Australians, ranked No. 1 in the world.

Playoff games and the medal games were scheduled for Sunday.